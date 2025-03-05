Screen time temptation

It can often be tempting to break out one’s cell phone at every instance of downtime. Photo courtesy of Sammy Spencer.

SAMUEL DEMIS | STAFF REPORTER | sademis@butler.edu

Smartphones have reached a point where they are integrated into nearly every experience in a person’s day-to-day life. Gone are the days when they were a luxury or a trendy, futuristic gadget. People from all walks of life are expected to own smartphones to function in modern society.

With the increasing necessity of cell phones in school and workplaces, it makes sense that parents want their children to have experience with using smart technology.

First-year pre-pharmacy major Bridget Hamilton recalled her introduction to devices.

“I was in sixth grade when I got my first real phone,” Hamilton said. “I had a Kindle that you could read books on [and] maybe play a couple of games, but that was it. I did not have any social media until my junior year, either.”

To those who grew up with devices like the Nintendo DS or Kindle, seeing younger generations skip the training stage of the internet and move straight to cell phones, iPads, unrestricted Youtube and TikTok can feel like culture shock.

First-year art and design major Annie Hughes shared her family’s boundaries when it came to tech usage.

“My siblings and I were not allowed to bring [smartphones] out to dinner, and we were not really supposed to bring them in the car unless it was a long trip,” Hughes said. “We had assigned times where we could use them.”

However, much like an evening curfew or driving privileges, parents often loosen rules and device restrictions with time. When students reach college, it becomes their responsibility to set their own boundaries regarding cell phone usage. This has proven to be a major challenge for some students, as increased freedom often comes with extra downtime and waiting.

Thanks to portable tech, however, it has never been easier to distract oneself from a boring experience. Humans now have the ability to doomscroll through anything that would have been tedious eighteen years ago. Conversely, it used to be significantly easier to turn standing in line or waiting for a professor to arrive into a social experience.

Second-year computer science major Michael Haro noticed many periods of phone-induced silence every day.

“I have definitely noticed that people are more likely to be on [technology] instead of talking to the people next to them,” Haro said. “I have walked into classes where it is dead silent before. I feel like that would not [have] happened even four years ago; people would at least talk [to others] instead of just waiting.”

Societal changes have added to the problem of phone-induced silence. In a rush to adapt to an ever-changing digital landscape, schools and businesses have integrated screens and apps wherever possible. Students must download apps to view their schedules, purchase tickets to sporting events and even check what hours the dining halls are open. As convenient as these features can be, the time spent navigating through apps adds up.

While the idea that phones and social media have ironically made people less social is a tired observation, it would be incorrect to dismiss this view as outright wrong. Cell phones are often used as a crutch to make awkward situations more nonchalant. If someone is waiting in line at Starbucks and their friend goes to save a table, opening their phone is likely more comfortable than standing and watching a barista brew a drink.

However, smartphones still have the potential to strengthen relationships in ways that were much more difficult pre-internet. What was once only possible by sending a letter or waiting in line to use a payphone can now be accomplished with the press of a button.

“If my friends live in a different dorm and I cannot scan myself inside, I can text them and say ‘I’m outside’ or ‘[we should] meet up here,’” Hughes said. “I also have a lot of friends in different schools, so texting helps me stay in touch with them.”

At the same time, defaulting to filling waiting periods with screen time can cut one off from potential friendly interactions.

“I am a very big visual communicator, so when I see people, I will smile and wave even if I do not know them,” Hughes said. “I cannot do that if they are buried in their phone.”

Fortunately, as difficult as it can be to break a habit, it has never been easier to self-moderate technology usage. Many students already make use of the iPhone’s screen time feature, which sets time limits for chosen apps.

“I just put [my phone] in a different spot, like in my back pocket,” Hamilton said. “Having it not an inch away from my hand really helps, even if I find myself gravitating toward my phone.”

While starting conversations can be nerve-wracking for some, one should not let this thought become an excuse to ignore those around them.

“The worst that can happen is they say no, [and] you move on with your life,” Hughes said. “Better to push yourself than wait around and be miserable.”

Letting go of the fear of social interactions can lead to many more opportunities to make lifelong connections — opportunities that would not occur if that time was instead taken up by screen time. One’s eyes will also appreciate a break from staring at harsh, retina-damaging blue light.

With just a little self-moderation, anyone can prevent themselves from falling into the same behavior as a toddler with a tablet.