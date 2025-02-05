What you need to know: Men’s basketball vs Seton Hall

Sophomore guard Finley Bizjack has averaged over 14 points in his last four games. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

Butler will travel to Newark to face the Seton Hall Pirates for the second time this season. The Dawgs are coming off two straight losses against No. 9 Marquette and Georgetown.

Here’s what you need to know as the Bulldogs continue to look for their third conference win against the Pirates:

Who: Butler vs. Seton Hall

When: Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Prudential Center

How to watch: FS1

Last matchup

These two teams faced off not long ago at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Jan. 15. Butler outlasted the Pirates and grabbed their first Big East win of the season, ending its nine-game losing streak. The scoring duo of senior guard Pierre Brooks and fifth-year center Andre Screen put up 19 and 16 points respectively.

Clean basketball helped the Dawgs grab a much-needed win as Butler had 17 assists and only eight turnovers.

Turnovers have been one of the Bulldog’s Achilles heels this season, averaging 11.2 giveaways a game. Opponents have taken advantage of the carelessness, averaging 12.2 points off turnovers.

Seton Hall scouting report

The injury-ridden Pirates are coming off their seventh-straight loss and have cemented themselves in the Big East basement after falling to DePaul 74-57 on Feb. 2.

Seton Hall was without starting guards Chaunce Jenkins and Dylan Addae-Wusu. Sophomore forward Scotty Middleton also went out in the first half with an ankle injury, missing most of the contest.

2024 All-Big East Freshman guard Isaiah Coleman had a bounce-back game, scoring 18 points after going 0-10 from the field against Providence.

After finishing fourth in the Big East and riding the tournament-bubble at the end of last season, the Pirates have had a disheartening season.

Don’t expect this game to be top-tier Big East basketball, but Butler does have a chance to prove they can beat the teams they should by a significant margin.