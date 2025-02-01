Men’s basketball crashes in second half: Beyond the box score

Fifth-year center Andre Screen put up 16 points and five rebounds against Georgetown. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

SARAH HOHMAN | MANAGING EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

Butler dropped another game with a poor second-half effort, this one coming to Georgetown 73-70 on the road. The Dawgs fall to 9-13 on the season and 2-9 in the Big East.

Fifth-year center Andre Screen led the effort with 16 points and five rebounds and senior guard Pierre Brooks also contributed 14 points and four rebounds.

The Bulldogs led at the half but were minus 10 in the first nine minutes of the second half. In the Dawgs’ ninth Big East loss, let’s go beyond the box score.

First half team

Looking at the Bulldogs’ first-half statistics, they could make a tournament run. The Dawgs have constantly put up a strong first half while floundering to keep it up in the second half.

This mistake starts with turnovers. Butler only had four turnovers in the first compared to nine in the second half. Capitalizing on the Bulldogs’ sloppiness, the Hoyas scored 17 points off their total giveaways, compared to Butler only scoring three off Georgetown turnovers.

Second-half woes are the story of Butler’s season. The Bulldogs have led in the second half in eight out of 11 Big East games and have only won two of those matchups.

The Dawgs have continued to fail to adjust at halftime, and Butler fans have to be wondering if coaching changes are on the table.