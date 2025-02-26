What you need to know: Men’s basketball vs. No. 7 St. John’s

Fifth-year forward Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16.1 points per game. Photo courtesy of Makenna Frias.

SARAH HOHMAN | MANAGING EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

Hinkle Fieldhouse will see its latest game of the season as the men’s basketball team faces off against No. 7 St. John’s at 9 p.m. on Feb. 26.

The Dawgs seek to carry the momentum from their 84-72 victory over DePaul. Here’s what you need to know as the Bulldogs take on the Red Storm:

Who: Butler vs. St. John’s

When: Feb. 26, 9 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: CBS Sports

Scoring trio

In order for Butler to have a chance in pulling off a shocking upset, other players besides senior forward Pierre Brooks, fifth-year forward Jahmyl Telfort and sophomore guard Finley Bizjack have to step up.

Shooting 58% from the field in his last six games and picking up his career-high against Georgetown, Brooks has found his stride this season. Telfort has maintained his consistency with an average of 16.1 points per game. Against DePaul, Bizjack secured his eighth double-figure game in his last 10 games.

The three starters have been the jumpstart for this offense. The last time one of these three was not the leading scorer was Jan. 11 against Creighton when Patrick McCaffery scored 21 points.

Last matchup

It was a 70-62 Red Storm victory when the Bulldogs visited on Jan. 4. The game was tied 55-55 with 5:05 to play, but St. John’s was able to pull away by scoring 15 of the final 22 points.

The Red Storm forced the Dawgs into a season-high 21 turnovers and converted those giveaways into 19 points and a majority of their 27 fastbreak points. Turnovers have been Butler’s constant tribulation this season, averaging 11.6 a game. Against an explosive team like St. John’s, careless basketball will spell disaster.

Scouting the Red Storm

The Red Storm has a paramount week in front of it, as wins over Butler and Seton Hall will secure them the best record in the Big East heading into the conference tournament.

Rick Pitino’s team is ranked seventh nationally for a reason. The Red Storm are ranked top 10 nationally in blocks, offensive rebound, turnover margin and turnover ratio.

St. John’s is led by RJ Luis Jr. who is fourth in the Big East in scoring at 17.4 points and has eight double-doubles this season. Luis has dealt with a muscle strain but returned against UConn on Jan. 23. Graduate guard Kadary Richmond has been dealing with a groin injury as well, but is expected to play against the Dawgs.

Butler will have to pull out all the strings to defeat the top team in the Big East, but as fans know, anything is possible with some Hinkle magic.