The Collegian Mini: 2/5/25

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

EMMA MCLEAN | MANAGING EDITOR | emclean@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out, or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. First name of influencer who recently Broadway debuted alongside Sutton Foster, Rachel Zegler and other major names in theater

2. Tennis-centered movie that many were disappointed to hear did not receive an Oscar nomination

3. Name of high-speed camera system mostly used at award shows that captures slow-motion videos of our favorite celebrities

5. Last name of the host of this year’s Grammys, on his fifth consecutive year hosting

7. Culture reporter Alex McCarty’s Super Bowl snack recommendation, as per page 6

Across:

2. Who Sports Co-Editor David Jacobs predicts to win the Super Bowl, as per page 3

4. One of the four planets students can see with their naked eye, as per page 1

6. Last name of author who recently visited Butler, as per page 5

8. Winner of Album of The Year at 2025 Grammys

9. First name of Butler University’s founder who was celebrated this past week, as per page 1

10. Los Angeles NBA team that former Dallas Mavericks player, Luka Doncic, was traded to