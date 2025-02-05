It was never a Roman salute

Elon Musk performed the Nazi “Seig Heil” on national television. Graphic by Anna Gritzenbach and Tessa Specchio. Photo courtesy of Mike Segar.

TESSA SPECCHIO | OPINION COLUMNIST | tspecchio@butler.edu

Elon Musk performed a Nazi salute on an international stage while thanking the audience for “making it happen.”

As Musk discussed his interest in new border policies, he placed his right hand across his chest over his heart, and then extended the same right hand out diagonally, his fingers together in a blade and his palm facing the ground. After holding that position briefly, he turns to the crowd behind him and repeats the gesture before turning again towards the microphone, muttering slightly, “My heart goes out to you.”

While many believed this gesture to be a revelation of Musk’s underlying political ideology, many fellow X users expressed their disagreement with the notion that this gesture was truly a demonstration of white supremacy.

Many argued that this was a moment of pure awkwardness and misguided hand placement, citing Musk’s autism. However, some users went even further, arguing that this was something else entirely, not a symbol of fascism or an inopportune gesture — it was the Roman salute.

The Roman salute is among a lot of supposed elements of Roman culture that were co-opted by later governments, specifically those rooted in some form of imperialism and white supremacy.

Professor of classics, Christopher Bungard, acknowledged the way Roman culture has been reimagined.

“[The Roman salute] has a rich and complicated history as do many symbols of Ancient Roman imperial power,” Bungard said. “[Classical Roman symbols] get sort of reinterpreted and refashioned in the early 20th century, in the early 20s and 30s with the rise and build-up of fascism.”

Several aspects of ancient culture were co-opted by the Fascist leaders of the 1930s, for example, the Swastika was a part of several cultures worldwide as a symbol of peace and unity 5000 years before Hitler designed the Nazi flag — effectively redefining the symbol’s meaning and interpretations.

The Roman salute is something that has been reimagined by historical fascist leaders, turning Roman culture into a symbol of the Nazi regime. At this point, the salute’s existence within Roman society has been brought into question and essentially disproved.

The term “Roman salute” was first seen in a neoclassical painting by Jacques-Louis David called “Oath of Horatii” from 1784, where the figure’s gesture was incorrectly attributed to Roman imperial culture. With the implementation of Roman society into theater in the 19th century, and later in Hollywood, the salute became more extreme, a common side effect of overacting in early silent films.

In the United States, with the implementation of the Pledge of Allegiance in 1892, the fictional Roman salute was co-opted to be the acknowledgment of the American flag. This gesture was called the “Flag” or “Bellamy” salute and is what will be ultimately co-opted by fascist leaders.

In the early 1920s, Italian nationalist and poet Gabriele D’Annunzin led the Italian occupation of Fiume — now Rijeka, Croatia — and adopted the Flag salute as a symbol of Italian pride, due to its supposed relation to Roman Society.

Ultimately, Benito Mussolini of the Italian Fascist Party and Adolf Hitler, the figurehead of the Nazi Party, picked up the gesture as a symbol of their campaign’s ideals.

So, no, Elon’s behavior cannot be explained away by this mystical Roman gesture, he still saluted the Nazi party on an international stage.

24.6 million people watched Donald Trump’s inauguration across both American and international news networks, which means that 24.6 million people witnessed the single wealthiest person in the world salute a political faction that successfully carried out the systematic extermination of two-thirds of the European Jewish Population in four years.

Cecilia Sagel, a junior art and design and creative media double major, emphasized the importance of acknowledging the weight of symbolization, regardless of the intent.

“[The Nazi salute] has a very specific meaning,” Sagel said. “And when people see it they think of a certain image, and that image is harmful to people that are currently alive, who suffered through that period of history.”

Regardless of what you think it was, whether you believe in the phony “Roman salute” or that this moment was the product of Musk’s inelegant stage presence, it does not matter. Musk saluted a political faction dedicated to white supremacy and Social Darwinism, one which still retains followers in the 21st century. The Neo-Nazi faction remains active, embracing the Seig Heil as a symbol of their cardinal values.

Sophomore political science major Kendall Johnson, who serves as the secretary for the Black Student Union and is a member of the Student Government Association’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion board, emphasized the importance of acknowledging these red flags.

“The American people, we have eyes and we also have historical knowledge to know what that salute is and to know what it is associated with,” Johnson said. “Me personally, you would not catch me doing, saying or wearing anything that could even be remotely used to paint me as a Nazi.”

No matter what he thought he was doing — or what his defenders claimed of his gestures’ double meaning — he still saluted the Nazi Party, on an international stage, at the Capitol building of the United States. Dismissing any symbol of hate, especially when used so casually, blatantly ignores the real-world ramifications of legitimizing extremist rhetoric — even if it is supposedly unintentional.

A symbol of the Nazi party’s racism and cruelty has been internationally broadcasted and it is imperative that we acknowledge the ramifications and implications of such a bold and unapologetic display of hatred.

As college students, we have the resources and information and with that knowledge, actively prevent extremism from entering the safe spaces our campus organizations and unions work so hard to protect. We are fortunate that our campus is flooded with activist organizations and unions of students, consistently hosting events and educational opportunities. Student unions on campus are consistently providing information on how extremist rhetoric impacts their communities and what they need from their allies.

Johnson emphasizes the importance of connecting with these spaces on campus.

“Get to know people within the DC [Diversity Center], even if you don’t consider yourself to be a part of it,” Johnson said. “Just engage and interact with us so you can see us for who we are and why these spaces are so important to us.”

It’s been a horrifically stressful few weeks, and it’s easy to find yourself drowning in the injustice and fear that extremist rhetoric is creating.

Stay vigilant, educate yourself on extremism and call it out where you see it. Protect yourself and understand where you can defend the sanctity of our campus’ most vulnerable spaces.