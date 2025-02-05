Sex abuse lawsuit against former athletic trainer on pause

Michael Howell filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 14. Photo by Jada Gangazha.

AIDAN GREGG | MANAGING EDITOR | agregg1@butler.edu

Former assistant athletic trainer Michael Howell filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, halting the claims by current and former women’s soccer players of sexual abuse he has faced since July 2023. Bankruptcy filings initiate an automatic stay on legal proceedings for the debtor until they are able to pay off their debts. The claims of negligence against Butler University and Ralph Reiff, the associate athletic director for student-athlete health, performance and well-being, will proceed.

Butler University’s crossclaim against Howell will pause. Butler’s crossclaim seeks to force Howell to pay Butler for its legal fees and financial damages to the university if it is found responsible for Howell’s misconduct.

Additionally, Howell’s crossclaim against the university, alleging Title IX violation will be the property of Howell’s bankruptcy estate. The future status of his crossclaim has not yet been elaborated.

Howell will have five years to pay his creditors in installments. In the meantime, the women’s soccer players’ proceedings against Butler University and Ralph Reiff will continue.

Legal counsel for the women’s soccer players and Howell could not be reached for comment at the time of publication. Butler University declined to comment.

The Collegian will continue to investigate and report on this story.