2025 Polar Plunge raises over $55,000 for Special Olympics Indiana

Students making a splash at BASO’s annual Polar Plunge. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

MOLLY DURM | STAFF REPORTER | mdurm@butler.edu

It was 35 degrees on Saturday, Feb. 8, the morning of Butler’s 26th annual Polar Plunge hosted by Butler Ambassadors for Special Olympics (BASO). The chilly weather did not stop students and Special Olympics athletes from plunging into an ice-cold pool outside of the Health and Recreation Center (HRC).

The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event hosted across Indiana in February. All proceeds go to Special Olympics Indiana, a foundation that supports programs and events for people with intellectual disabilities.

BASO hosts an annual plunge on campus, inviting participants of all ages. Those who raised $99 were eligible to plunge, but all members of the Butler community and the public were welcome to attend and watch the event.

Sarah Norville, a senior computer science and mechanical engineering double major, is one of two co-president of BASO. She emphasized the event’s impact on both the Special Olympics and the participants.

“Our polar plunge event is probably the easiest opportunity to learn the most about the Special Olympics,” Norville said. “The athletes are actually here on site with us and you can really see who your fundraising is going towards.”

Special Olympics is an organization that offers sport training and competition opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities. Their mission is to empower athletes with disabilities and promote acceptance, inclusion and equal opportunity. The Polar Plunge is just one example of a fundraiser that supports the nonprofit organization.

The outdoor plunge was not all the event had to offer. Food trucks were on-site, and inside the HRC, attendees enjoyed games and a costume contest.

Lauren Fields, a sophomore neuroscience and psychology double major and co-president of BASO, highlighted her favorite moments from the plunge.

“I just love interacting with everyone and all the athletes,” Fields said. “It’s super fun because we do activities throughout the year, but this is a chance for everyone to hang out all together. We pair athletes with BASO members so they get to plunge together and participate in all the activities together. People on campus who aren’t plunging come just to watch so it’s nice to see everyone cheering each other on.”

While the main goal of the plunge is to raise money for a cause, the event also brings communities together to celebrate inclusivity and spread awareness of the Special Olympics initiative.

Bri Jack, a junior criminology and psychology major and member of the BASO events executive board, reflected on her first Butler Polar Plunge.

“I think it really helps spread the word,” Jack said. “From experience, people have asked me, ‘You’re jumping in a cold pool for what?’ So I get to explain I’m doing this to help our athletes, help people with disabilities and spread awareness.”

The Polar Plunge has already raised $55,000 for Special Olympics Indiana this year; and with fundraising open until March, the total could grow even higher.