Black History Month: Events and activities

Don’t miss out on these events celebrating Black History Month. Photo courtesy of Teaching Tolerance.

EMMA QUASNY | STAFF REPORTER | equasny@butler.edu

Black History Month began back in the early 1900s, half a century after the 13th Amendment abolished slavery in the U.S., and ever since 1976, every U.S. president has designated the month of February as Black History Month. This annual celebration is meant to recognize and honor achievements by African Americans and the prominent role of black people in U.S. history. Here is a list of several events celebrating Black History Month occurring on or around Butler’s campus.

Music At Butler Series: Black History Month Concert:

Date & Time: Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Schrott Center for the Arts

Description: Butler’s School of Music and the Black Student Union are hosting a concert in which students will share music and readings covering the struggles, hopes and progress made by Black America. Guest artists such as Manon Voice, an Indianapolis-based hip-hop artist, Eastern Star Church’s gospel and many groups in Butler’s School of Music will be performing in honor of a four-hundred-year legacy of black history. This concert is free and open to the public. For students, this will count as a Butler Cultural Requirement.

Meet the Artists XXXII Gala Reception:

Date & Time: Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Indianapolis Public Library – Central Library

Description: The library’s African American History Committee will be presenting Meet the Artists XXXII, where prominent African American artists’ works will be on display through March 29. This free event will include music, performances and a fashion show. Former WNBA star Tamika Catchings will serve as a special guest.

Defining Your Space

Date & Time: Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Atherton Union Room 111

Description: This event is focused on identifying steps to creating and maintaining a healthy relationship with yourself and others. It is in partnership with Iris Mohsah of Butler’s Counseling and Consultation Services.

Boo Bags & Red Flags: Dating Violence, Abuse, & Black Bodies

Date & Time: Feb. 14 at 12 p.m.

Location: Starbucks table

Description: Attendees will have the chance to answer trivia questions about the effects of dating violence and the abuse within the Black community, as well as questions regarding signs of healthy relationships. Everyone that participates in trivia will receive a free “boo” bag containing Valentine’s Day candy.

Date & Time: Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Location: Butler University Johnson Room in Robertson Hall

Description: According to Butler’s Website, Wendi C. Thomas currently serves as the editor and publisher of MLK50: Justice Through Journalism, a non-profit newsroom in Memphis focused on poverty, power and public policy. Thomas, a 1993 Butler graduate, investigated a nonprofit hospital that sued its patients — her story resulted in the hospital erasing at least $11.9 million in debt for over 5,300 defendants. This event will count as a BCR for students.

Social Justice and Diversity Luncheon:

Date & Time: Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m.

Location: Diversity Center

Description: Peter Wang is a professor at Butler that specializes in modern and contemporary art, history of photography, American art and visual culture. According to Butler’s website, Wang’s research focuses on the link between photography and the American road trip. He will be a guest speaker at this luncheon and will be giving a talk titled “Blackness in Art & Visual Culture: Traveling While Black.”

Blassic Movie Night: “Harlem Nights”:

Date & Time: Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Location: Diversity Center

Description: During this event, popcorn and drinks will be provided while watching the movie “Harlem Nights.” This movie was directed and written by Eddie Murphy, and according to IMDB, is about a New York illegal gambling house owner and his associates who have to deal with strong competition, gangsters and corrupt cops to stay in business.

Wild n’ Out:

Date & Time: Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Location: Pharmacy Building 103

Description: Based on the hit TV show by Nick Cannon, participants will group up into teams and go head to head in humourous, improvisational games with a hip-hop twist.

Unity Ball: Harlem Renaissance:

Date & Time: Feb. 28 at 10 p.m.

Location: Reily Room

Description: This event is Butler’s Black Student Union’s annual themed dance party designed to bring college students from throughout Indianapolis for some fun. There will be a live DJ and this year the theme is “Harlem Renaissance.” Student IDs are required for entry.