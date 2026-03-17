The Collegian Cordle (3/17) The Collegian Cordle28 mins ago Constructed by Collegian Editor using PuzzleMe"s free <a href="https://amuselabs.com/games/wordrow/" target="_blank" style="color: #666666; text-decoration: underline;">custom wordle generator</a> Share this: Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Related Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors Contributor