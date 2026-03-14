The Collegian Cordle (3/14) The Collegian Cordle4 hours ago Constructed by Collegian Editor using the <a href="https://amuselabs.com/games/wordrow/" target="_blank" style="color: #666666; text-decoration: underline;">custom wordle builder</a> from Amuse Labs Share this: Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Related Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors Contributor