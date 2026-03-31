Baldino and McKenzie win SGA presidential election

Douglas Baldino (right) and Abigail McKenzie (left) were elected as president and vice president, respectively, after their ten-day campaign. Photo courtesy of Baldino-McKenzie Instagram.

After the polls closed at 8 p.m. on March 30, Douglas Baldino, a junior business technology analytics and risk management and insurance double major, and Abigail McKenzie, a sophomore English and strategic communications double major, were declared as the 2026-27 Student Government Association (SGA) president and vice president, respectively.

Over the 12-hour period, 1,154 students voted — over 600 more than last year. The Baldino-McKenzie ticket received 66% of the votes, and their opponents, the Elrod-Gahl ticket, received 32%.

President-elect Douglas Baldino served as director of finance and facilities for the 2025-26 school year. Vice president-elect Abigail McKenzie was the academic affairs chair and class of 2028 senator for the current school year.

The Baldino-McKenzie campaign was founded on three pillars: effective governance, voice and action and purposeful progress. Some goals that the pair had brought up in the SGA presidential debate on March 25 included establishing an event coordinator position, holding monthly town hall meetings for the student body to attend, strengthening relations with the Indiana Student Government Coalition, building upon current transportation partnerships and working with the Butler Gateway Project to get more involved in the development of the Midtown Arts District.

Alongside the presidential election, on March 30, it was announced that the 2025-26 speaker of the Senate, Brenna Bailey, had resigned, effective immediately. Laney Elliott has been elected as the next speaker of the Senate for the remainder of the school year and for the upcoming year.

There were also eight uncontested Senate races; the following students were elected by default.

College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Senator

Reagan Wagner

College of Communication Senator

Isabel Stokes

Lacy School of Business Senators

Chloe Bourne

Joely Jensen

College of Education Senator

Larianna Joseph

Class of 2027 Senator

Kasi Harner

Class of 2028 Senator

Reagan Schultz

Each senator will serve their term for the 2026-27 school year. There are vacant seats for the Class of 2027, the Class of 2028, the Class of 2029, the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Jordan College of the Arts, Lacy School of Business, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the Founders College.