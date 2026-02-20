What you need to know: Women’s basketball hoping to end losing streak

Redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 9.4 points per game. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

NHU-HAN BUI | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | hbui@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team is desperately seeking to snap its seven-game losing streak as the Bulldogs travel to face Georgetown for the second and final time this season.

Here is what you need to know before the Dawgs take on the Hoyas:

Who: Georgetown vs. Butler

When: Feb. 21, 2 p.m.

Where: McDonough Arena

How to watch: ESPN+

Road woes

Butler has struggled on the road, with none of its nine wins coming away from Hinkle.

With Georgetown being the first stop in a two-game road trip, the Bulldogs need to solve their road woes quickly. If the team falls to Georgetown and cannot find a way to win against DePaul — who is tied with Butler for last in the Big East — then the Dawgs will return to Hinkle on a nine-game losing streak.

Many of Butler’s road losses have not been disastrous. Except for UConn and some early-season games, five came by less than 10 points. As long as the Dawgs can make layups and clean up their foul trouble, the team can finally win a game away from home.

Scouting Georgetown

The Hoyas are coming off a narrow 62-60 win against St. John’s. With the win, Georgetown sits at 13-13 on the season and 6-11 in Big East play.

Junior guard Khia Miller is the team’s sole double-digit scorer, averaging 10 points per game. On the glass, sophomore guard Destiny Agubata and junior forward Cristen Carter — a former Bulldog — lead the team with 4.7 rebounds per game.

In the teams’ last meeting, the Hoyas came out on top, winning 63-46. Graduate guard Laila Jewett led all players with 17 points, while sophomore guard McKenna Johnson and first-year guard Anna Wypych were the Dawgs’ top scorers with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Both teams struggled to find the basket, with Georgetown shooting only 37.5% from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc. Butler struggled from the field as well, making 31.7% of its shots, but was slightly more successful with three-pointers, with 33.3% made.

If the Dawgs’ defense can tighten down on the Hoyas and play another strong game, then the Bulldogs can breathe easy knowing their losing streak is behind them.