Beyond the box score: Huskies dominate women’s basketball

Redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson finished with nine points and 12 rebounds. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

NHU-HAN BUI | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | hbui@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team suffered a lopsided loss at No. 1 UConn, falling 80-48 to the Huskies. The Bulldogs drop to 9-15 on the season — 3-11 in Big East play — and are now on a four-game losing streak.

Graduate guard Azzi Fudd opened the game’s scoring with a quick jumper, but junior forward Caroline Dotsey answered with three points of her own. The Huskies’ defense made life hard for the Bulldogs early, forcing nine turnovers in the first quarter while also notching seven steals.

The Dawgs’ defense was unable to slow UConn’s offense down, allowing scoring runs of four, six and nine points throughout the quarter. The Huskies also dominated in the paint, scoring 16 of their 24 points from close.

Although Butler was able to hold UConn scoreless for the last two minutes of the first quarter, the Huskies’ explosive offense kicked into gear in the second quarter, as they went on a 15-2 run that took up more than half the time. Fudd scored eight of the team’s 15 points and became the game’s first double-digit scorer.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were only able to put up six points, going 2-of-10 from the field and missing all six of their three-point attempts. UConn’s defense was able to pressure the Dawgs, forcing another 10 turnovers and scoring 19 points off the Dawgs’ mistakes. By halftime, the Huskies had a 25-point lead.

Despite an early three-minute scoring drought, Butler had flashes of promise in the third quarter. Dotsey led the team with seven points and was the first Bulldog to reach double-digit points. The forward was also the only player to score from beyond the arc successfully.

The Dawgs’ defense kicked into gear for the fourth quarter of the game, holding UConn to just 12 points. The Huskies went 40% from the field and missed all their three-point attempts — their lowest shooting percentages all game.

On the other side of the ball, redshirt sophomore forward Mallory Miller controlled the offensive tempo, scoring seven of the team’s 13 points. However, no other Bulldog matched Miller’s offensive production, and Butler’s efforts came too late in the game to make up for its first-half woes.

Despite the absence of sophomore forward Sarah Strong, who was taking a rest day, the Huskies still saw five players reach double digits. Additionally, every player who came off the bench for head coach Geno Auriemma scored at least two buckets.

Fudd led the way for UConn with 17 points, while senior forward Serah Williams, junior guard Ashlynn Shade and sophomore guard Allie Ziebell each scored 11. Junior guard KK Arnold rounded out the Huskies’ top scorers with 10 points.

Redshirt sophomore center Jana El Alfy led UConn on the glass with 11 rebounds, but redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson topped all players with a career-high 12 rebounds. Dotsey led the Bulldogs with 13 points and was the only player for Butler who reached double digits.

Despite 19 turnovers in the first half, the Dawgs got back on track and limited their mistakes in the second half, finishing the game with just 23 turnovers.

The team seeks to get back on track as it remains on the road, traveling to face Providence on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.