What you need to know: Men’s basketball hosts Xavier

Graduate guard Yame Butler is one of three Bulldogs who will be celebrated for Senior Day. Photo by Andrew Buckley.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | MANAGING EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team secured both a win and a much-needed feel-good moment when the Dawgs picked up head coach Thad Matta’s 500th win at Georgetown on Feb. 18. Now, the attention shifts to a Senior Day home game against Xavier.

Here is what you need to know before the Bulldogs take on the Musketeers:

Who: Butler vs. Xavier

When: Feb. 21, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: TNT and truTV

Haywood’s health

Sophomore guard Evan Haywood is a game-time decision against the Musketeers after missing the Dawgs’ win over Georgetown with a right thigh injury.

Haywood is pleased with his recovery so far.

“Chad [Bergman] — the trainer — has done a great job with me and communicating with coach,” Haywood said. “I’ve gotten back way faster than I thought I was [going to].”

Haywood did not participate in the portion of Friday’s practice that was open to the media. He spent time on a stationary bike instead. If he cannot play, Butler will have just eight rotational players once again against Xavier.

Scouting the Musketeers

Xavier is 13-13 this season, struggling through the Big East slate much like Butler.

Graduate forward Tre Carroll is the catalyst for the Musketeers on both ends of the floor, torching the Dawgs for 29 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in the teams’ last meeting, a Xavier win.

Road games are a significant weakness for the Musketeers, who sport a 1-7 record in enemy territory this season. At Hinkle, they will face a Butler team looking to right the ship.

“Obviously, we’re not where we’d like to be, but that’s why we’ve got the Big East Tournament,” Haywood said. “We’re looking to make a statement [in] our last couple games to get hot. That’s our mindset right now.”

In order to get hot, Butler will have to contain Carroll and force his supporting cast to do the damage.