Beyond the box score: Dawgs down Georgetown, Thad Matta picks up 500th win

Redshirt sophomore forward Jamie Kaiser Jr finished with 16 points and four rebounds. Photo by Andrew Buckley,

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | MANAGING EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

Head coach Thad Matta picked up his 500th career win when the men’s basketball team snapped a six-game losing streak with a 93-89 victory at Georgetown.

The Dawgs offense was humming early, making its first six field goal attempts of the game. That momentum continued throughout the first half to the tune of 54 points.

Graduate forward Michael Ajayi led the way, scoring 14 of his 16 points in the opening frame. Redshirt sophomore forward Jamie Kaiser Jr and first-year forward Jackson Keith added two three-pointers apiece as well, sending Butler into the break with a nine-point lead.

The Bulldogs’ second half was far less efficient, but they got the job done nonetheless. Junior guard Finley Bizjack mustered up 19 points and six assists, keeping the offense rolling on a day when sophomore guard Evan Haywood joined the laundry list of Butler players out with injuries.

Bizjack and first-year guard Efeosa Oliogu-Elabor commanded the offense admirably, with Oliogu-Elabor’s 12 points representing his most against a power-five opponent.

The steady guard-play saw the Dawgs holding a late lead, but a frenetic Hoya rally featuring four-straight made field goals gave Butler a scare. Still, the Bulldogs were able to hang on with strong free-throw shooting down the stretch.

For Butler, the win secured a series split with Georgetown and pulled the Dawgs back above .500.

The team’s next challenge is a Senior Day matchup against Xavier at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Feb. 21.