Butler named as 2026 Beckman Scholars Program Awardee

Beckman Scholars Program awards Butler University. Photo courtesy of Butler University.

Over the next three academic years, six students will have the unique opportunity to engage in intensive, mentor-led research as a result of Butler being named a 2026 Beckman Scholars Program awardee. Butler was among 14 colleges and universities selected by the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation for this prestigious award.

The program will launch this May, with the first scholar-mentor pairs working throughout the summer, the 2026-27 academic year and the following summer. At the end of their research, students will attend a symposium to present their findings to fellow scholars.

Two students will be selected each year to work alongside a mentor in a 15-month, paid research project. The program accepts students majoring in biology, chemistry, biochemistry, neuroscience, physics and astronomy & astrophysics.

Students are considered based on their research potential, predicted benefit from participating in the program and the scientific merit of their research proposal. Selected students are then matched with one of 15 faculty mentors, with whom they will conduct intensive research on a proposed topic.

Program administrator Esther Devanney reflected on her experience with undergraduate research, acknowledging how insightful it was for her.

“It was a great [chance to gain] a different perspective. It allowed me to get experience that then led to my first job out of college,” Devanney said. “[Research] gives you tools to think about things in a creative way. I think that is really important, going from undergrad to the real world and getting a job.”

When selecting students, the admissions committee also considers whether prospective students are hoping to pursue higher education in the sciences.

Grant Ipsen, a sophomore biology major, is on the pre-dental track and noted how valuable mentored research can be for students going into graduate school.

“Research is a huge aspect of being well-rounded in the science community,” Ipsen said. “It’s something a lot of med schools and graduate programs want to see. Making a connection and having a resource like [a mentor] is always useful.”

This program seeks to be enriching on both ends, as it also provides faculty members with the opportunity to work alongside students with whom they would otherwise not have the chance to do research.

Anne Hultgren, CEO and executive director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation, explained how this award will also draw attention to Butler and its science programs.

“[This will] bring greater awareness to the importance of research,” Hultgren said. “[It is especially beneficial] for schools that are winning for the first time, like Butler. This becomes a demonstration that can [show] the importance and the impact of these types of awards within the school.”

With prestigious awards like the Beckman Scholars Program, Butler aims to expand its identity as a university with strong science programs and unique experiences for students.

Professor of biological studies Jennifer Kowalski is one of the potential mentors and explained that Butler received the grant due to its dedication to undergraduate research and student gain.

“[Butler] already has the Butler Summer Institute, faculty [who] have research grants [and] students [who] are really successful,” Kowalski said. “[The foundation sees that] Butler is a place that’s committed to undergraduate research, and [it wants to] help [Butler] do even better by giving [it] some more support.”

Butler is currently reviewing applications for the 2026-27 cohort. This program will continue through the 2028-29 school year, after which the university can reapply, with the hope of continuing to provide distinctive research opportunities for students.