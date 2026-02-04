A true Polar Plunge

Sami Mullett and her plunge buddy partook in the 2025 costume contest. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

PIPER BAILEY | MANAGING EDITOR | pcbailey1@butler.edu

Geared up in costumes and swimsuits, the Butler community prepares for icy waters.

On Saturday, Feb. 7, Butler Ambassadors for Special Olympics (BASO) will host its 27th annual Polar Plunge at the Health and Recreation Complex (HRC). Olympians and students will arrive for check-in and last-minute registration from 9 to 10:30 a.m. before plunging begins at 11.

Olivia Finch, a junior health sciences major and BASO co-president, understands that this year’s weather is colder than usual; however, she predicts the event will still go on and encourages students to join them.

“[Advisors will] decide on [Saturday] if it’s too cold,” Finch said. “It [will have to be] extreme temperatures [and] really cold [for postponement or cancellation] … I was never given an exact number, but [advisors] said based on the weather that it’s still gonna happen.”

Special Olympics Indiana raised this year’s minimum plunge donation from 100 to 125 dollars per plunger — including a virtual option for those who wish to remain dry. However, BASO members and executive teams were tasked with raising 150 and 300 dollars, respectively.

Sami Mullett, a junior psychology and Spanish double major and BASO co-president, believes that the on-campus organization is close to meeting its goal.

“BASO has a goal of [members] raising $20,000 for the polar plunge this year,” Mullett said. “We’re getting super duper close to that goal. I think we’re going to be able to hit it before the plunge, which I’m really excited [about].”

Butler’s Polar Plunge goal is $65,000, with all proceeds going to Special Olympics Indiana to fund events so Indiana’s 20,000 Olympians can participate for free.

Olivia Capen, a junior health sciences major and co-lead for BASO’s Campus Engagement Team, plunges because she appreciates the opportunities Special Olympics offers adults with disabilities.

“This is a program that continues after they leave school,” Capen said. “There are not very many programs that do that, so I think BASO is a really good program in that sense.”

The event will kick off with speeches from members of the BASO executive team and a performance of the national anthem by Freshly Brewed Acapella. Additionally, event participants and supporters will be able to indulge in Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, Chick-fil-A, free lawn games and the annual costume contest while they wait.

BASO’s Instagram account will post stories throughout the event with important updates.