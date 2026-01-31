What you need to know: Bulldogs seek to get on track against Musketeers

Redshirt sophomore forward Mallory Miller is one of the Bulldogs’ leading scorers. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

NHU-HAN BUI | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | hbui@butler.edu

After a narrow 64-60 loss to Marquette, the women’s basketball team takes a quick trip to Cincinnati to take on the Musketeers before returning home to host Villanova.

Here is what you need to know before the Bulldogs face Xavier:

Who: Butler vs. Xavier

When: Feb. 1, 1 p.m.

Where: Cintas Center

How to watch: ESPN+

Dual threats

Although no players are averaging double-digit points for Butler, the Bulldogs have a formidable pair that is leading the team on both sides of the ball.

Redshirt sophomore forward Mallory Miller has quickly risen the scoring ranks for Butler, averaging 9.6 points per game. Miller led all players with 25 points against Villanova, and was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer in the game against Marquette with 14.

Redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson remains the team’s leading scorer, averaging 9.9 points per game, and notched her first double-double against DePaul. Miller and Jackson are leading the team on the glass as well, averaging 4.7 and 4.3 rebounds, respectively — good for second and third on the team.

The duo has been enjoying their best games this season, and will continue to be key players for Butler in conference play.

Scouting the Musketeers

In their last meeting, the Bulldogs came out on top in a 64-58 contest at Hinkle. After a high start to the season, Xavier has fallen to 10-11 overall and 3-9 in Big East play. Head coach Billi Chambers’ squad is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak, with the most recent being a lopsided 97-39 loss to No. 1 UConn.

Junior guard Mariyah Noel is averaging 15.9 points per game, leading the Musketeers’ offense. Sophomore guard/forward MacKenzie Givens is another scoring threat as the only other player averaging double-digit points, with 10.7 per game.

At the glass, senior guard/forward Savannah White leads the team, pulling down 7.2 rebounds per game. White also leads the team in blocks and steals, with 35 and 26 on the season, respectively.

Although Xavier protects the ball well, the Bulldogs have forced double-digit turnovers in all but three of their games. Against UConn, the Musketeers also racked up a season-high 34 turnovers, which led to 48 points from the Huskies.

If the Dawgs can continue shooting the ball well and limit their mistakes — the team recorded 30 turnovers in its last two games after a record-high 31 against Villanova — then they will have an easy path to victory against Xavier again.