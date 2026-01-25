Beyond the box score: Women’s basketball falls to Marquette

Sophomore guard Lily Zeinstra contributed 13 points for the Dawgs. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

The women’s basketball team came up just short in a tightly contested Big East battle, falling 64-60 to Marquette on Jan. 25. The loss drops the Bulldogs to 9-12 overall and 3-8 in conference play, while the Golden Eagles improve to 13-7 on the season and 7-4 in the Big East.

Both teams traded baskets early in the opening quarter, with neither side able to create much separation. Marquette found its rhythm from beyond the arc, knocking down three triples in the period, while Butler struggled to get shots to fall from deep. A late Marquette three gave the Golden Eagles a 13-10 edge at the end of the first.

The Bulldogs found a spark early in the second quarter behind sophomore guard Lily Zeinstra, who drilled three consecutive three-pointers in just over two minutes. Zeinstra’s nine-point burst put Butler in front 19-13 and forced Marquette to call a timeout.

However, the momentum quickly shifted as the Golden Eagles responded with a decisive run. Marquette closed the half on a 19-0 surge over the final 5:17, holding Butler scoreless and taking a 32-19 lead into the break.

After halftime, Butler looked to chip away at the deficit. The teams traded buckets to start the third quarter before the Bulldogs pieced together a 6-0 run to cut the Marquette lead to six. Marquette answered by tightening up defensively, holding Butler scoreless for more than three minutes. The Golden Eagles stretched their advantage back to double digits and entered the fourth quarter ahead 47-33.

With just under five minutes remaining, Butler had pulled within six. The teams exchanged baskets down the stretch, and a deep three-pointer from redshirt sophomore forward Mallory Miller with 24 seconds left cut the Marquette lead to three. Butler was unable to complete the comeback in the final moments, as Marquette held on for the win.

Marquette was led by junior guard Halle Vice, who finished with a game-high 23 points on an efficient 10-for-15 shooting performance. Senior guard Jaidynn Mason added 16 points, and the Golden Eagles shot 51% from the floor and 50% from three-point range.

The Dawgs return to the court on Feb. 1, traveling to Xavier for some more Big East action.