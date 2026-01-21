Pi Beta Phi goes COB-only for new member recruitment

Pi Beta Phi hung a banner on their house’s porch prior to the start of Continuous Open Bidding. Photo by Alyson Swearingen.

KATE NORROD | STAFF REPORTER | knorrod@butler.edu

The Indiana Gamma chapter of Pi Beta Phi chose to withdraw from formal sorority recruitment this year and accept new members via Continuous Open Bidding (COB) only. The announcement came on Jan. 8, the first day of formal recruitment, also known as “rush”.

Erica Plier, a sophomore biochemistry major and the current president of Pi Beta Phi (Pi Phi), shared a statement on behalf of the chapter regarding its decision to opt out of rush this year.

“The Indiana Gamma Chapter of Pi Beta Phi made the intentional decision to focus on [COB] to provide Potential New Members (PNMs) with a thoughtful and authentic recruitment experience,” Plier stated in an email to The Butler Collegian. “This approach allows our chapter to share our values, sisterhood and member experience in a more personal and meaningful way. Our goal is to ensure that [PNMs] can learn about Pi Beta Phi in an environment that reflects who we are as a chapter.”

Devin Whelchel-Hall, the director of fraternity and sorority life, acts as a liaison between the social sororities and fraternities and the university. He also advises the Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association on campus, while also working closely with the National Panhellenic Council and the MultiCultural Greek Council.

Whelchel-Hall said that throughout the recruitment process, PNMs got to know all seven sororities on campus, keeping Pi Phi an active part of the recruitment conversation. Additionally, Pi Phi had members act as Recruitment Counselors for the PNMs, as originally planned.

“We provided lots of education to our potential new members that Pi Beta Phi was still an opportunity for membership,” Whelchel-Hall said.

PNMs also got the chance to meet Pi Phi throughout the fall semester, as they still participated in pre-recruitment meal dates, house tours and Greek Getaway, like the six other sororities that participated in formal recruitment.

Whelchel-Hall explained that Pi Phi, as well as five of the other six sorority houses, are eligible to accept new members through COB during the informal recruitment period.

“Each organization will facilitate [its] own internal process,” Whelchel-Hall said. “Some of them will host events, some of them will go on coffee dates with potential new members.”

Hailey LaBlonde, a first-year pre-pharmacy major, went through formal recruitment this year.

LaBlonde said that rush was “really good, but so overstimulating.” She said that while it was an incredibly fulfilling experience for her, it can be very overwhelming at times. Several people in her recruitment group considered COB at the beginning of rush.

“I’ve been told COB is really good because you get to know all the people [in the sorority] more, and it feels more genuine,” LaBlonde said.

Madison Bowman, a first-year neuroscience and psychology double major, is currently considering participating in COB.

“I just think [doing COB will be] less overwhelming, at least for me,” Bowman said.

As a self-proclaimed introvert, Bowman said that going out and meeting so many people would be difficult for her. She still wants to join a sorority to put herself out there and help with networking for her future career, so she wants to go through the COB process.

“Benefits of [COB] would definitely be getting the same experience, but not with as many people,” Bowman said.

Whelchel-Hall corroborated the positive aspects of COB.

“COB is a great way for Butler students to still join our Panhellenic sorority without going through a very structured and very intentionally designed program,” Whelchel-Hall said.

Several sororities on campus have already begun giving out bids via COB. Pi Phi will be hosting events at their house throughout January for anyone interested in learning more about their sorority.