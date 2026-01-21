Letter to the Editor: Community concerns on campus queer safety

Graphic by Corrina Reiss.

The Butler Collegian is committed to sharing diverse viewpoints from across the university and to upholding values of free speech. However, The Collegian does not endorse or promote opinions contained within any letter to the editor.

Dear Butler University,

The past 11 months have brought a surge of homophobic and transphobic sentiments within the United States. These beliefs have become increasingly concerning as a growing number of government officials freely promote hateful ideas without shame or repercussion. From the growing rhetoric of labeling transgender people as ‘terrorists’ to renewed calls to overturn the Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, the queer and transgender community in the United States faces mounting strain, which has extended to Butler’s campus. While the university may believe that these external forces will not impact Butler’s campus, these issues remain central to the experiences and concerns of queer and transgender students.

The investigation led by Indiana Lieutenant Governor Todd Rokita has been concerning many students on campus, not just the queer and transgender community. While the attacks focused on racial discrimination in university policies, they could soon begin to include strict scrutiny over gender identity. The Trump Administration requested that nine universities across the country pledge to strict conformity regarding gender recognition and other harmful practices. Students are concerned that similar efforts may soon be made across all universities, and Butler may be pressured to comply with blatantly transphobic beliefs.

Students are concerned that Butler University — facing pressure from state and federal officials — might cave and slowly eliminate existing protections for queer, and especially, transgender students. Students should not be left in fear that Butler may one day refuse to acknowledge their identities, or that the university may reject them because of who they are; they deserve assurance that the university will continue to affirm and protect these students. Butler can not turn their back on these students simply to avoid legal altercations with a government that seeks to erase their existence. In a time when other universities cave in the face of pressures from the government, Butler must pledge to protect and continue providing resources for queer and transgender students on campus.

Current policies such as gender-inclusive housing, DEI statements acknowledging sexual orientation and gender identity, gender-neutral bathrooms and preferred name options in university records are integral to the safety and success of queer and transgender students. Not only would removing these policies decrease feelings of safety and acceptance on campus for queer and transgender students, but they would also have the ability to lower academic success for these students. Countless studies demonstrate and prove that higher levels of social stigma against queer students can lower their GPA and negatively affect academic success. Additional research indicates that the presence of an organization supporting queer students helps to increase their academic success. Butler needs to continue protecting queer and transgender students by continuing existing policies to support their academic success.

The proportion of individuals who identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community has been rising with each generation, with nearly 25% of Generation Z identifying within the community. The trend has been steadily rising over time; it can be inferred that the same increase in LGBTQIA+ identification will follow with students in Generation Alpha. This becomes an important consideration in light of the recent decline in university applications in the United States and the impending demographic cliff universities are facing. By committing to maintaining current policies that support queer and transgender students, Butler University will be assuring future students that they will have a place on this campus. These future students will then be able to see themselves in communities they are part of, and help ensure that Butler admission numbers continue to rise. Whereas if the university eliminates these protections, current students may transfer or discourage others from coming to the university.

The university itself is founded on the ideals of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) by being one of the few universities at the time to allow women and people of color to enroll. This rich and powerful history of the university could be overshadowed if it does not take a commitment in this current moment to stand with students. Students are scared for their safety in the country and on campus, and many believe that the university is attempting to ignore the problem. Many share concerns about hateful rhetoric spreading into campus culture, and they may no longer be able to attend the university. Butler University should not abandon its students during these trying times, but instead stand with its queer and transgender students and stay true to its founding principles.

Requested List of Action:

– Butler University needs to clearly and publicly declare that it will not stop in its efforts to keep this campus safe for LGBTQ+ students, which includes protections to campus culture and inside classrooms.

– Butler University needs to acknowledge the discrimination and threats facing LGBTQ+ individuals in the United States and refine its response to incidents of violence on campus, including ensuring that all security cameras and blue light poles work on campus — especially if it plans to allow groups that have recently been perpetuating hateful rhetoric across the country (Turning Point USA and Butler University College Republicans) to be a part of campus culture.

– Butler University needs to pledge to keep and protect current programs and policies, such as the RGSS department, the Efroymson Diversity Center, the LGBT Alumni Group, the LGBTQ+ Affinity group and the Butler LGBTQ+ Alliance, as well as continuing to allow procedures such as gender inclusive housing and bathrooms.

Signed,

Butler University LGBTQIA+ Alliance

Bulldogs for Universal Design

Gender Equity Movement

Latino Student Union

Neurodivergent Student Association

South Asian Student Association

Students for Justice in Palestine

Butler Survivors Alliance

Grace Unlimited Butler University Executive Board

Carolyn McLaughlin, President of Be the Voice at Butler

Butler Counseling & Consultation Services

Butler University Race, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Faculty

Butler University Department of Sociology and Criminology Faculty

Butler Science, Technology, and Environmental Studies Program

Dr. Lav McKittrick-Sweitzer, Assistant Professor, Philosophy and Religious Studies

Nitza Cabral, Admissions Assistant, Founders College

David Murray, Director, School of Music

Ann M. Savage, Ph.D.

Bryan Furuness, Writer in Residence

Dr. Jason Goldsmith, Allegra Stewart Professor of English

Dr. Sunny Rommack