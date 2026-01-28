Founder’s Week preview

A plethora of events lie ahead for Founder’s Week. Graphic by Maddy Broderick.

MADDY BRODERICK | CULTURE EDITOR | mbroderick@butler.edu

Founder’s Week invites the Butler community to reflect on Ovid Butler’s legacy and the vision that shaped the university’s foundation. A lawyer, philanthropist and advocate for inclusive education, Butler played a centric role in establishing the institution that would become Butler University. His leadership continued until 1871, leaving a legacy on the university’s mission. Read on to find out about the Founder’s Week events.

1. Black Student Union Donation Drive

When: Jan. 26 to Feb. 6

Where: Collection sites include Jordan Hall, Levinson Family Hall, Pharmacy Building and Starbucks.

Why attend: Butler’s Black Student Union (BSU) has launched a school supply drive aimed at expanding access to essential learning materials for local students. The organization hopes to provide supplies to more than 50 students and is seeking donations of pencils, pens, index cards, folders, binders, glue sticks and small packages of disinfecting wipes. Additional information is available on BSU’s Instagram page.

2. Blue’s Clues Scavenger Hunt

When: Feb. 2-6

Where: Across campus

Why attend: Blue has hidden prize boxes across campus as part of a daily clue-based scavenger hunt. Students can check Instagram or their email each day for the latest hint and use it to locate that day’s box. Participants are encouraged to photograph themselves with the box and send in the image for verification. Each finder receives a prize box filled with Butler merchandise and other fun items.

3. College Cup hosted by UPC

When: Feb. 2-6

Where: Across campus

Why attend: The University Program Council’s (UPC) annual College Cup features a series of activities that students can complete throughout the week. Tasks range from attending Founder’s Week events to participating in small challenges, with each completed activity earning points for the student’s college. The college with the highest point total at the end of the week will receive a special prize from UPC. Additional details can be found on the organization’s Instagram page.

4. A Black Women’s History of Butler University Lunch and Learn

When: Feb. 3 at 12 p.m.

Where: Reilly Room

Why attend: With a Butler Cultural Requirement (BCR) credit available, this program will offer an overview of Butler’s history from 1855 to 1948, highlighting the contributions of influential Black women such as Gertrude Mahorney, the founders of Sigma Gamma Rho, Sorority, Inc. and Ida P. Hagan. The presentation explores the impact these women made on Butler’s campus and within the wider Indianapolis community. Lunch will be provided, and an RSVP is required to attend.

5. Diversity Program Council presents Jim Obergefell

When: Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.

Where: Clowes Memorial Hall

Why attend: Last year marked the 10th anniversary of Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court ruling that guaranteed marriage equality across the nation. The campus community is invited to an evening program honoring the ideals of equity and resilience enforced by Butler University founder Ovid Butler, as well as keynote speaker Jim Obergefell. Free tickets are available for those who wish to attend.

6. Women’s Basketball Game vs. Villanova

When: Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Why attend: All are invited to an exciting basketball game in honor of National Women and Girls in Sports Day, where attendees will also recognize this year’s Founder’s Week Award recipients. Students, faculty and staff receive free admission with a valid Butler ID.

7. Battle of the Bulldogs Trivia

When: Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.

Where: Reilly Room

Why attend: Students, staff and faculty are invited to form teams of four to six players for a trivia competition featuring questions on Butler history, pop culture and general trivia. The event includes free refreshments and a Butler-themed grand prize for the top-scoring team. Participants can register their teams online, and those seeking additional teammates may contact Lauryn Jones.