What you need to know: Men’s basketball seeks first road win against Creighton

Junior guard Finley Bizjack scored 11 points off the bench in last year’s home defeat against Creighton. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

DAVID JACOBS | MANAGING EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

Returning to the court after a much-needed week of rest and recovery, the injury-riddled men’s basketball team hits the road to take on the 8-5 Creighton Bluejays.

Here is what you need to know:

Who: Creighton vs. Butler

When: Dec. 30, 9:00 p.m.

Where: Chi Health Center Omaha

How to watch: FS1

Feeling homesick

The Bulldogs have experienced an offensive resurgence this season, averaging over 86 points per game, which ranks them 50th in the nation. However, that number drops to 76 points in the four games played outside of Hinkle and even lower to 72 in the two true road tests the Dawgs have lost.

This trend does not bode well when eyeing up a Creighton squad that is 6-1 in Omaha this season and 12-3 all-time when hosting Butler. In their seven home contest this season, the Bluejays boast an 18-point average margin of victory while shooting 35% from beyond the arc.

As for when the Dawgs play on the road, they shoot 8% worse than when inside of Hinkle.

Scouting the Bluejays

After enduring a handful of lopsided defeats to No. 3 Iowa State, No. 7 Gonzaga, No. 13 Nebraska and drawing two hard-fought losses to Baylor and Kansas State, Creighton has won three consecutive games, including a 41-point bludgeoning of Xavier and a 21-point triumph over Marquette.

During this three-game heater, the ‘Jays have shot at a 41% clip from beyond the arc and have hit on over 37% of their perimeter shots in each of their last four contests.

Despite boasting just one double-digit scorer in senior guard Josh Dix, Creighton has a deep roster with seven players averaging at least 7.9 points per game. This makes it difficult to give added defensive attention to any one man.

With Creighton hitting its stride at the right time to start conference play, the Dawgs must not let this one turn into a shootout like the double-overtime thriller against Providence. The Bluejays shoot the 27th most threes in the country and seek out a high-tempo game.

As long as the Dawgs can control the pace of the game, this one has the makings to be a strong road win to enter 2026 with plenty of positive momentum.