Beyond the box score: Women’s basketball falls against No. 1 UConn

Butler has never achieved a win against the Huskies. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team faced its stiffest test of the season on Dec. 28 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, toppling 94-47 to No. 1 UConn. The loss drops the Bulldogs to 7-7 overall and 1-3 in conference play, while the unbeaten Huskies improved to 13-0.

Despite the final score, the Bulldogs opened the game with purpose, using a three-point play from redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson and a deep three from redshirt sophomore forward Mallory Miller to spark a 6-0 run and take a 10-6 lead midway through the first quarter.

Head coach Austin Parkinson noted that opening stretch as a positive sign.

“I thought the first five minutes, we came out ready to play,” Parkinson said. “That’s growth for us.”

However, UConn quickly reminded everyone why it sits atop the national rankings. The Huskies responded with an 11-0 run, forcing Butler into a timeout and seizing momentum for good. By the end of the first quarter, UConn held a 26-10 advantage and continued to build separation with relentless defensive pressure.

That pressure defined the second quarter. Butler struggled to handle UConn’s activity on the perimeter, committing seven turnovers in the first seven minutes of the period.

“They disrupted us a lot,” Parkinson said. “We talked about passing and catching with two hands, staying on balance, but when we got tired, we made a lot of errors.”

Butler briefly found a rhythm with three consecutive three-pointers, but the Huskies’ depth and efficiency proved overwhelming.

UConn entered the fourth quarter up 78-33, having already scored 50 points in the paint and 48 points off Butler turnovers.

The Bulldogs continued to power through the large deficit in the final period, a stretch Parkinson also highlighted as an improvement.

“I thought the fourth quarter, there were some nice defensive possessions late,” Parkinson said. “You try to find moments in a game like this where you can grow.”

Individually, first-year guard Addison Baxter and junior forward Caroline Dotsey led Butler with 10 points apiece. Dotsey added a game-high nine rebounds, continuing her strong presence on the glass, while Baxter also paced the Bulldogs with four assists.

Butler finished the game shooting 30.6% from the floor and 33.3% from three, while narrowly winning the rebounding battle, 32-30.

For UConn, sophomore forward Sarah Strong led all scorers with 15 points on 7-for-13 shooting. The Huskies shot 59.1% overall and forced 29 Butler turnovers. UConn’s balance was evident, with 44 bench points and contributions throughout the lineup.

Parkinson acknowledged the challenge of preparing for a team like UConn, especially after a brief break in the schedule and limited practice time.

“It’s a tricky game,” Parkinson said. “This UConn team is so loaded. They do this to virtually everyone they play.”

Now, the Bulldogs turn the page as they return to action on Jan. 4, opening the new year at Creighton.