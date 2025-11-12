The Collegian Mini: 11/12 Multimedia The Collegian Mini Uncategorized4 hours ago Made by Emma McLean with the <a href="https://amuselabs.com/games/crossword/" target="_blank" style="color: #666666; text-decoration: underline;">crossword generator</a> from Amuse Labs Share this: Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Related Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors Contributor Tags David Jacobs, emma mclean, Mini Crossword