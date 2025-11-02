The Collegian Cordle (11/2) The Collegian Cordle10 hours ago Made by Caleb Denorme using the free <a href="https://amuselabs.com/games/wordrow/" target="_blank" style="color: #666666; text-decoration: underline;">wordle-style puzzle creator</a> from Amuse Labs Share this: Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Related Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors cdenorme Tags The Collegian Cordle