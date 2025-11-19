Matcha, Labubus and women’s rights, oh my!

Students gather to compete for the title of “most performative male.” Photo by Mason Buysse.

LAUREN FISCHER | STAFF REPORTER | lrfischer@butler.edu

Students adorned in thrifted attire entered the Irvington Community room with matcha, tampons and feminist literature in hand, hoping to win the title of “most performative male on campus,” this past Friday, Nov. 14.

For some students, this is a lifestyle, but for others, it was a step out of their comfort zone to compete in the University Program Council’s (UPC) performative male competition.

Inspired by the internet’s obsession with the “performative male” — a male who embraces certain interests to catch the attention of others — UPC decided to hop on the trend by setting up a competition where students could compete for prizes. The top three contestants would get their choice of a record player, a Polaroid camera or a pair of AirPods Max.

Cash Pasley, a sophomore accounting and business technology and analytics double major, serves as UPC’s director of late-night activities, and he helped put together the event in hopes of keeping students engaged on campus.

“UPC’s objective is to build a stronger and better Bulldog community,” Pasley said. “[We hope to] beat the backpack school stereotype, where [it is believed that students] have to go off campus to do fun things.”

Pasley also participated in the event along with 17 other students. Throughout the event, competitors showcased their underground records and Labubus while preaching about gender rights, fighting for the coveted title and prizes.

Competitors showed off their outfits, often complete with a tote bag. Photo by Mason Buysse.

Megan Broviak, a sophomore chemistry and Spanish double major and UPC’s director of campus programs, assisted in designing the competition and questioning the contestants.

Broviak explained that the competition had two rounds, and the students who attended and were not participating voted for the winner. The first round consisted of contestant “fit checks” with a brief question and answer portion. After assessing the quality of competitor answers along with their overall “performative” charisma, attendees voted on a final three.

The three contestants with the most votes entered a second round, where they had to explain who the most inspiring woman in their lives was. After their thoughtful answers were given, the audience voted on the ranking of the final three.

Madison Adams-Bailey, Bridget Hamilton and Jeffery Copp (L-R) posing for a photo of the final three. Photo by Mason Buysse.

Jeffery Copp, a first-year philosophy and political science double major, took the win, with first-year psychology major Madison Adams-Bailey and sophomore pre-pharmacy major Bridget Hamilton landing second and third place.

Copp chose to compete in this event in honor of all the women in his life.

“I didn’t expect to make it this far,” Copp said. “I wouldn’t have made it this far without the help of not only my friends, but all [the] women who I don’t know yet, who I could [know] in the future.”

Copp also credited his win to the guitar and other items he had brought, many of which were loaned to him by his female friends.

UPC praised the turnout for the event, embracing the originality that was shown. With commitment from all participants, this event harvested creativity and allowed students to tackle the topic of equality in a light-hearted manner.

“I hope to live in a society where it’s not performative to care about women’s rights,” Pasley said.