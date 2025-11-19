December events calendar

Celebrate the season with Indy’s brightest events and Butler’s holiday traditions. Graphic by Maddy Broderick.

Campus events

1. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

When: Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Where: Schrott Center for the Arts

Why attend: As a part of Butler’s Free Movie Series, this screening brings the classic tale of the Grinch to campus. Audiences can enjoy the story of Whoville and its holiday spirit without the need for tickets or reservations. The event is free and open to the public, making it an accessible way to celebrate the season.

2. Freshly Brewed A Cappella Winter Concert

When: Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Schrott Center for the Arts

Why attend: Butler’s upper-voice ensemble will be featuring an exciting mix of music arranged by current students and alumni, spanning styles from Fleetwood Mac classics to Billie Eilish hits. The group combines harmony and creativity, making the performance a lively highlight of the season. This event is a BCR credit.

3. Butler Ballet Presents The Nutcracker

When: Dec. 4 – 7

Where: Clowes Memorial Hall

Why attend: Butler Ballet’s holiday family tradition returns as Indianapolis’ premiere production of “The Nutcracker”. Audiences can revel in spectacular dancing, dazzling costumes and glorious scenery set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless score. The Butler Symphony Orchestra and Indianapolis Children’s Choir bring the music to life under the direction of Richard Auldon Clark. This event is a BCR credit.

4. Out of the Dawg House Winter Concert

When: Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.

Where: Schrott Center for the Arts

Why attend: Butler’s premier lower-voice a cappella group presents a lively winter concert filled with impressive harmonies and energetic stage performances. Known for its vocal percussion and self-arranged songs, the ensemble blends contemporary pop anthems, timeless classics and holiday carols into one festive program. This event is a BCR credit.

5. ART NOW Opening Reception

When: Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

Where: Jordan College Annex

Why attend: ART NOW showcases bold ideas and fresh perspectives from student artists. The opening reception offers a chance to meet the artists and explore diverse mediums. It is an inspiring evening that celebrates innovation and expression. This event is a BCR credit.

6. Music at Butler: Rejoice!

When: Dec. 12 – 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Clowes Memorial HallWhy attend: Nearly 200 student musicians from the Butler Choral Department and Butler Wind Ensemble come together for this annual holiday celebration. The program features classics such as Randol Bass’s “Joy to the World”, Bach’s “Sleepers, Awake” and Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride”. This performance is free and open to the public, with no ticket required. It is also a BCR credit.

Indianapolis events

1. The Ice Rink at Holliday Park

When: Running now until March 1, 2026

Where: 6363 Spring Mill Rd

Why attend: During the holiday season, Holliday Park transforms into a winter wonderland where visitors can skate beneath the trees and twinkling lights. Sessions are affordable at $14, with skate rentals included, making it accessible for families, friends and groups. The rink provides a cheerful way to enjoy the outdoors while embracing the holiday spirit. Additionally, students can enjoy half-price skating every Friday from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

2. Christmas at the Zoo

When: Running now until Jan. 4, 2026

Where: 1200 W. Washington St

Why attend: The Indianapolis Zoo hosts a plethora of festivities for visitors to make the most of their holiday celebrations. Seasonal displays create a cheerful atmosphere while animals remain a central part of the experience, including holiday lights at sunset, live caroling, rides and other attractions. Attendees of all ages can enjoy the unique blend of wildlife and holiday magic, making it one of Indianapolis’s most cherished traditions.

3. Hamilton Indianapolis

When: December 2-14

Where: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Why attend: The Broadway sensation that redefined musical theater arrives in Indianapolis for a limited time. With its fusion of hip-hop, R&B and history, “Hamilton” offers a powerful retelling of America’s origin. Tickets are in high demand, so make sure to purchase them soon.

4. Holiday Night Market by Women and Minority Small Business Market Inc

When: Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

Where: 1220 Waterway Boulevard

Why attend: This festive marketplace showcases diverse local entrepreneurs and their handcrafted products. Shoppers can purchase unique gifts, enjoy seasonal treats and connect with the community. The event celebrates creativity and inclusion while offering items not found in traditional stores.

5. Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve

When: Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Why attend: Known for its electrifying blend of rock and classical music, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra delivers a holiday concert like no other. The performance combines vibrant lights, powerful storytelling and unforgettable sounds. It has become a seasonal tradition that thrills audiences each year. Tickets are in high demand, so make sure to purchase them soon.