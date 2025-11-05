Behind the curtain: Butler Ballet’s Student Choreography Showcase

Dancers Madeline Keyser and Quin Prado nail down the finishing touches for their piece during dress rehearsal. Photo by Elizabeth Stevenson.

ABBY KIDWELL | ASSISTANT CULTURE EDITOR | arkidwell@butler.edu

ANA DOLLARD | ASSISTANT CULTURE EDITOR | adollard@butler.edu

Butler Ballet presented their annual Student Choreography Showcase from Oct. 29 – 31. Instead of keeping in step with the traditional ballet formula of classical music, prim pointe shoes and slow, graceful movements, dancers explored alternative styles like jazz, contemporary and hip-hop. The showcase featured 11 different pieces, all helmed by a different student choreographer, and was an exercise of independence for the dancers.

Creative autonomy

In a distinctive setting like a student-run showcase, dancers experience the full breadth of creative control. The faculty is in charge of decisions in an average Butler Ballet production, so this performance differs from the norm by having students choose choreography, music and costuming.

While the creative freedom can be liberating, it also creates a unique circumstance wherein dancers instruct their peers instead of learning alongside them. Some performers found this path more flexible and collaborative.

Madelyne Lowe, a junior dance performance and kinesiology double major, described how being choreographed by peers differed from being choreographed by professors.

“It’s definitely a different environment, because when you have a professor [choreographing], it’s a more strict environment,” Lowe said. “When [there is] that peer-to-peer aspect, sometimes it does feel a little bit too friendly in [that] sense, but you still have to make sure you’re respecting your peers … You kind of work off [of] each other rather than someone setting [a routine] on you.”

Choreography

While performing in front of an audience is nothing new for seasoned dancers, choreographing pieces from scratch is more unfamiliar. Butler’s dance curriculum teaches students essential choreographic skills, such as how to work with live musicians and select music for a particular piece. The Student Choreography Showcase allows dancers to translate their knowledge into a visual demonstration.

Although the responsibilities of a choreographer are demanding, the experience is a welcome opportunity to connect with fellow dancers.

Senior dance arts administration major Amanda-Lily Kountanis illustrated her gratitude for the dancers she choreographed for the showcase.

“It’s honestly really challenging, but also so amazing, because the dancers are so focused in rehearsal,” Kountanis said. “They all bring something different to the table that I love, because in my piece specifically, I have a lot of different characters and individuality between all of my dancers.”

Sasha Zengin-Karaian, a sophomore dance performance and neuroscience double major, identified a unique mental challenge that choreographers contend with.

“Choreographing can be really stressful in the sense that you’re putting your name on this piece of work, [but] you have no idea how it’s going to be received,” Zengin-Karaian said. “Once you send it out on stage, you have no control over what happens.”

The showcase does not allow choreographers to perform in their own pieces, giving dancers the rare chance to fully author a piece.

Preparation

The finished Student Choreography Showcase was preceded by weeks of practice. From early September until opening night, dancers rehearsed about three to four times a week in two-hour stints. Demanding rehearsals were balanced with academic responsibilities, social lives and preparation for Butler Ballet’s annual performance of The Nutcracker.

“[Dance is] physical [and] it’s mental, there’s a lot of stuff that goes into it,” Lowe said. “We devote ourselves all day … I feel like a lot of people dismiss the fact that we are athletes because dance is [an art] … But it’s very taxing on your body, and we put a lot of time into it.”

Community

All of the hours spent together foster a strong community among Butler’s dancers.

“Sometimes, I will leave my house and not get home until 9 p.m., but it’s honestly been a really fulfilling experience,” Kountanis said. “I feel like I’m one of those people who works really well when I am really busy and when I’m doing something I love … I love what I’m doing so much, and I love the people I work with so much. It’s never really a toxic environment.”

The collective effort of Butler’s dance department is no doubt an exemplary moment of team spirit. Dance is an intense art, sport and intellectual challenge. However, long hours and friendly collaboration translate to a sense of beauty in their performance that makes it all worthwhile.

Butler Ballet will be returning to the stage with The Nutcracker from Dec. 4 – 6 at Clowes Memorial Hall. Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster or at the Clowes Hall Box Office.