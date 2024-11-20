‘The Nutcracker’ — more than a holiday tradition

Students practice the “Snow” scene in their studio dress practice for “The Nutcracker”. Photo by Hannah Barone.

As winter approaches, the promise of familiar holiday traditions begins to materialize. The dreamlike fantasy that is “The Nutcracker” ballet encapsulates all that is magical about the upcoming months.

Butler Ballet performs this show annually, creating a chance for students to grow and evolve as artists as they take on new roles each year. Preparations for “The Nutcracker” started at the beginning of the semester, with the audition process taking place in early September.

Larry Attaway, professor of dance and executive artistic director of Butler Ballet, described the casting process as intensive and detailed.

“We spend a lot of time discussing students and finding what we hope is a really good spot for them in the ballet,” Attaway said. “Something that is challenging, not overly frustrating, and yet meets the needs of the professional level of performance that we have here. We really do approach this on a very individual basis, student to student. We spend a lot of time doing that. It takes us about a week and a half.”

Before the casting can take place, students participate in a series of auditions. The primary auditions occur in groupings based on student level. Faculty then use these auditions to make decisions about who they would like to see again for callbacks.

First-year dance major Gabby Hansen reflected on the intensity of the audition period.

“It’s all worth it because we get to be a part of something so awesome,” Hansen said. “I still enjoyed the process even though it was stressful.”

Though taking on a show of this magnitude can be daunting, especially for first-year students, performers have sought solace in each other’s company. Many first-years look up to those who have been performing longer for advice. Others take advantage of bonding with peers in the same position.

This is something Attaway took note of. Though there is a mentorship program within Butler Ballet through the Sigma Rho Delta fraternity, he believes the main reason students reach out to help their peers is because of an intrinsic care for one another.

Attaway claimed it is a piece of the magic that comes with being part of an ensemble.

“I’ve seen our students reach out to one of their classmates that they see struggling or feeling they’re not fitting in,” Attaway said. “They do this entirely on their own. They just see it.”

Hansen, in particular, has been able to take inspiration from the upperclassmen through their performances.

“Watching the snow queen and the snow king do the [Snow] Pas de Deux, [as] I’m in the back just holding a position, is so inspiring and it is so encouraging to know that could be me in three years,” Hansen said.

College is a transformative experience for students, and role models can help them see what is possible for their own future. They provide a tangible example of what can be achieved through passion and determination. By observing and learning from those with more experience, students gain insight into how they can use their own skills to adapt to a new environment. Having inspiring role models to look up to sets a standard of success for younger students, motivating them to grow into their potential.

Hansen named senior dance major Audrey Skidmore as a specific role model to her.

“She is stunning, and always has a really positive attitude, even when rehearsals are feeling like they’re dragging, or you don’t have as much energy,” Hansen said. “She always brings energy in her performance, and even if something goes wrong during the Pas de Deux, she always laughs and just keeps going. [It] is awesome to see and it shows professionalism, which is something we’re all striving for here.”

In turn, Skidmore expressed her awe at the talent of the first-year class.

“Even though I’m only a few years older than them, I feel so blessed to be a role model for them, because they’re role models for me,” Skidmore said. “It’s such a strong first-year class. This department is always growing and evolving, and it’s exciting to see the new people come in and see what they do with their roles.”

Skidmore is quite familiar with performing this ballet and watching the process of it coming together. She has participated in performances of the production since she was young and believes every year of “The Nutcracker” is special.

Skidmore attributed her growth in performance to the Butler Ballet program.

“I feel like I’ve really become the artist I am because of this department,” Skidmore said. “If freshman year me could see me now, her jaw would be on the ground.”

Attaway, in particular, had the unique experience of having a front-row seat to view this metamorphosis.

“It’s truly remarkable to watch these dancers grow artistically,” Attaway said. “When we accept them as students, they’re pretty advanced, technically, because our standards are really high. But watching them grow artistically is a whole different thing.”

For Butler students interested in seeing the show, attending “The Nutcracker” this winter is an opportunity to experience a whirlwind of emotion through the culmination of months of hard work put in by Butler dancers. The production emphasizes the technical skill of the performers, as well as their artistry and capability for storytelling, providing students with the chance to be transported to a magical world while supporting the talents and ambitions of their peers.

Hansen expressed her immense excitement for the show.

“I can’t even fathom being on that stage looking out into the audience,” Hansen said. “That’s going to be a new feeling, definitely one that will be hard to replicate.”

This year, performances for “The Nutcracker” will run from Dec. 5-8. Tickets can be purchased at the Clowes box office or online.