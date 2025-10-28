Re-drawing the maps: Gov. Mike Braun calls for special session

Gov. Mike Braun signed a new proclamation calling for a special session to pass new congressional maps. Photo courtesy of CNN.

ANNA GRITZENBACH | MANAGING EDITOR | agritzenbach@butler.edu

On Oct. 27, Gov. Mike Braun called for a special session of the Indiana General Assembly to meet on Nov. 3 to redraw Indiana’s congressional districts. This is an uncommon, mid-decade action and has elicited criticism from Democrats and advocacy groups alike, both calling it an attempt to silence the voices of voters and ignore the issues that matter.

The congressional maps were last redrawn in 2021, following the 2020 U.S. Census. Braun’s decision to revisit these maps halfway through the decade followed months of pressure from groups in Washington, D.C. and the Trump Administration. Currently, Republicans hold seven out of nine seats in Congress, all nine if the new maps are passed into law.

In a statement released by the Indiana House Democrats, House Democratic Caucus Chair and State Rep. Carey Hamilton (D-Indianapolis) called the session “an expensive special session that serves no public interest,” and said “the governor has abandoned all respect for the will of the people.”

In another statement, State Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) said, “I would be happy to have a special session to help the people we were elected to serve – Hoosier taxpayers – not to play a political game. It seems the Governor and I have a different understanding of who we are beholden to.”

When asked to comment on this issue, Manny Hoover, Vice President of College Democrats of Butler University, provided the following statement:

“Governor Mike Braun’s decision to call a special session just to redraw congressional maps is a major disappointment, but frankly, it’s not a surprise.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t about good governance; it’s about gerrymandering. It’s a rush job to let career politicians choose their voters, instead of the other way around. When district lines are rigged, it means our votes, especially those of young Hoosiers, count for less. That’s simply unfair, and it undermines the democracy we’re all trying to build.

We believe that fair maps are the bedrock of a healthy democracy. Maps should be drawn by an independent, non-partisan commission that listens to communities, not by political insiders looking to lock in their power for the next ten years.

The College Democrats of Butler University stand against any politically motivated map that attempts to silence the voice of the people. We urge the Governor and the legislature to stop this attempt to hijack the process. Indiana students are demanding fair maps, and we won’t stay quiet until our votes are respected.”

In addition to the Indiana House and College Democrats, Indiana Conservation Voters have denounced Braun’s decision, deeming it a surrender to “Washington outsiders.”

“No one here wants this, and it’s disappointing that Gov. Braun caved to the pressure instead of listening to the people who live here and are facing real challenges,” the group said in a statement. They argue that the current maps are “fair and competitive.”

Following the most recent update to congressional maps in 2021, Republican legislative leaders sang praise to the redistricting process, deeming it fair and transparent.

“We prioritized keeping communities of interest together and drawing districts that make sense for the Hoosiers who live there,” Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said in a news release. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) claimed, “I’m confident we delivered fair maps that ensure every Hoosier vote counts,” in the same 2021 statement.

When asked for comment, Brendan Byce, President of the Butler University College Republicans, provided the following:

“The Butler University College Republicans support Governor Braun’s call for a special session, specifically regarding tax compliance with the One Big Beautiful Bill’s recent changes to federal tax law. The club has full confidence that Indiana’s elected officials will reach a legislative solution to the issues at hand through rigorous debate, research, and constituents’ opinion.”

The Indiana General Assembly is scheduled to convene on Nov. 3, as per Braun’s proclamation, but lawmakers are not required to pass the new maps. They could gavel in and out without any actions taken or consider unrelated legislation during the special session.

The Butler Collegian will continue to report on this story.