Fun for the whole family

Family Weekend 2025 provides a fun-packed schedule of events for families and students to enjoy.

LILY O’CONNOR | NEWS EDITOR | lkoconnor@butler.edu

Students and their families will be celebrating Family Weekend on Oct. 10-12. There will be an assortment of activities and events throughout the weekend available for all students to participate in, whether with family or not. Additionally, many academic buildings, academic departments, clubs and sports teams will be hosting their own open houses, open practices and tours.

Throughout the weekend, there will be several athletic events, including volleyball hosting matches against Providence on Oct. 10 and the University of Connecticut on Oct.11, football taking on Presbyterian and men’s soccer rounding out the sports with a match against Marquette both on Oct. 11. There will also be four showings of Butler Theatre’s production of The Cat Who Walked by Himself.

Jummah Prayer: Oct. 10, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Muslim students and families can gather for Jummah Prayer service hosted by Butler’s Muslim Student Association in Levinson Family Hall Room 127 by emailing satmar@butler.edu to register.

Shabbat Service: Oct. 10, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

A family Shabbat service, hosted by Butler’s Hillel, will be held at the Emfroymson Center for Creative Writing, followed by a dinner. Registration is available through emailing lbfrank@butler.edu.

Trivia Night: Oct. 10, 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Students and families can form teams and register on the Family Weekend registration form to test their knowledge in a trivia event in the Reilly Room of Atherton Union. Snacks and prizes will be available.

Cultural Diversity Drum Circle’s Basket Balancing Race: Oct. 11, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Student teams will compete in racing while balancing baskets on their heads, hosted by Cultural Diversity Drum Circle at Star Fountain in support of girls’ education in Uganda. Spectators will get a chance to try it out for themselves.

Build a Bulldog: Oct. 11, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Materials to make a stuffed bulldog with a customized t-shirt will be provided in the Fairview House Community Room for $15 a piece. Sign-ups are available on the Family Weekend Registration form.

Spirit Zone: Oct. 11, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Tailgate for the football game vs. Presbyterian with lawn games, snacks and photo opportunities on the Health and Recreation Center lawn. Spirit beads, boom sticks and pom poms will also be handed out.

The Science of Food: Oct. 11, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Students and families of all ages can sign up on the Family Weekend Registration form to participate in science experiments, taste rustic French cuisine and explore the chemistry behind food hosted by the Chemistry Department.

Black Student Union and Black Alumni Association Tailgate: Oct. 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tailgate before the football game with the Black Student Union and Black Alumni Association. There will also be lawn games and photo opportunities.

Latinx Alumni Association Family Tailgate: Oct. 11, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Join the Latinx Alumni Association for their fifth annual Family Weekend tailgate before the football game, dedicated to connecting Latinx students and families through food, music and community.

Fall Market: Oct. 11, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

University Program Council will host their annual Fall Market on the North Mall. Local vendors for handmade goods and seasonal foods will be in attendance.

Let the Ghouls Times Roll: Oct. 11, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

All students and families can sign up on the Family Weekend Registration form and stop by Atherton Union’s Reilly Room in Halloween costumes for crafts, such as pumpkin painting, and candy.

Catholic Mass: Oct. 12, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Butler Catholic Community will host a Mass in the Reilly Room in Atherton Union.

Fraternity and Sorority House Tours: Oct. 12, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Butler’s seven Panhellenic sororities and seven Interfraternity Council fraternities will host house tours to share more about how to join Greek Life and their philanthropic work.

The events vary in price, which can be found on Butler’s Family Weekend website along with the full schedule and the Family Weekend Registration form.