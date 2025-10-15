Five bold predictions: Women’s basketball

Butler looks to continue to improve their record in 2025. Photo by Darcy Leber.

ROCCO SANTORO | STAFF REPORTER | rsantoro@butler.edu

#1 Bulldogs improve in conference play, and go .500 or better

Butler brings in a strong recruiting class along with some transfers. Highlighting the transfer class are sisters Nevaeh and Saniya Jackson from Valparaiso. Navaeh averaged 13.1 points per game throughout her collegiate career, while Saniya seeks to bounce back from a knee injury that sidelined her last season. Butler’s new first-years look to also make an impact, headlined by 2025 Indiana All-Star guard Addison Baxter. The new-look Bulldogs should make Butler an up-and-coming threat in the Big East.

#2 Butler wins two out of three against UConn, Creighton and Marquette in Hinkle

Butler fell just short on the road against Creighton and Marquette a year ago, losing by a combined seven points. They then lost again to the Big East Tournament runner-ups, Creighton, this time by 11, but avenged their loss to Marquette with a 67-65 win at home. Connecticut lost star player Paige Bueckers to the WNBA earlier this year, which could help Butler steal a game from the defending national champions. The Bulldogs will try to improve this season, and wins against Connecticut, Creighton and Marquette could put them on the map come March.

#3 Lily Zeinstra leads the Bulldogs in scoring and three’s

The sophomore guard is the leading scorer among returning Bulldogs, averaging 7.6 points per game last season. She was also second on the team with 39 three-pointers, making 41% of her triples a season ago. Coming off a solid first season, Zeinstra aims to lead the Bulldogs in scoring and continue her strong three-point shooting.

#4 Anna Wypych gets Big East All-Freshman Team honors

Wypych was named Miss Michigan Basketball during high school, where she averaged 22 points and 4.5 steals per game. Wypych was also a two-time All-State recipient thanks to her dominant defense and strong shooting at the free-throw line. She will look to carry over her scoring and defensive skills to the collegiate level. Do not be surprised if Wypych lights up Big East headlines.

#5 Butler advances to semifinals of Big East tournament

Butler had a disappointing loss in the opening round of the Big East tournament in 2024, falling to St. John’s 66-50. The Bulldogs have since rebuilt their roster with transfers and first-years, looking to shake up from a rough end of the season where they lost four out of their last five games. Butler has a better chance this season, and with all its new improvements, can make a run to the Big East semifinals, a huge step up from last year.