Welcome to the Team: Men’s basketball first-years join the Dawgs

Men’s basketball’s five first-years are set to tip off the season. Photos by Darcy Leber.

“Welcome to the Team” is a Q&A series where the Collegian sits down with first-year student-athletes who are entering their first season at Butler University. These articles will address why they chose Butler, what they hope to get out of this season and some personal tidbits that you won’t find anywhere else.

This week, sports editor Sawyer Goldwein sat down with five first-years on the men’s basketball team: Jackson Keith, Efeosa Oliogu, Jack McCaffery, Azavier Robinson and Bryson Cardinal.

Jackson Keith is a 6’5 guard from Durham, North Carolina. Photo by Darcy Leber

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN: When and why did you start playing basketball?

JACKSON KEITH: I started playing basketball because I was always an active kid. And of course, if you [are] taller than a lot of people, they’re gonna want you to play basketball. So I just started playing at a young age. I didn’t take it seriously until about my eighth-grade year

TBC: Why did you come to Butler?

JK: My relationship with the coaching staff. [Assistant] coach [Alex] Barlow helped me out with a lot of things recruitment-wise. We weren’t even talking about basketball at the time; we were [just] building a family relationship. The coaches want the best for you, but at the same time, coming in as a freshman, a lot of times, some of the older guys [might not] want the best for you. But here, every single older guy wants the best for you. They all want to win, and they all want to help you grow as a player.

TBC: How would you describe your style of play to someone who has not seen you play?

JK: I’m just an intense guy. Whatever the coach wants me to do, that’s what I do. I can make shots, I can get to the rim [and] I can play defense. I’m really physical, so I can guard one through four. So that’s really what I want to show.

TBC: What is your go-to shot in a game of H.O.R.S.E.?

JK: Left-[handed] free throw and then the granny free throw. Actually, on my visit, I played Coach Lynch in P.I.G. and he pulled those two shots out. Normally, that’s what people get out on. I made both of them, so I kind of stole it.

TBC: Why did you choose the number zero?

JK: I normally wear number five, but five was taken. I was like, ‘You know what? Maybe it’s just something to start a new chapter with,’ and then I wanted a really low number, so zero kind of felt good for me.

Efeosa Oliogu is a 6’6” forward from Markham, Ontario. Photo by Darcy Leber.

TBC: When and why did you start playing basketball?

EFEOSA OLIOGU: I started playing basketball because I just came from an athletic family. All of my siblings played basketball, so I kind of just fell into it.

TBC: Why did you come to Butler?

EO: I really like the coaching staff. I went on a couple of visits, but when I came here, I got a different kind of vibe. [It] feels like a family here, so that’s the reason why I ended up committing here. There’s just a lot of support, so that’s all I’m really looking for.

TBC: What did it mean to represent Canada this summer?

EO: That was like the third time I have represented my country. I think it’s really important. I had the opportunity to grow up in Canada, live there, get the opportunity to play basketball [and] live a good life, so it was only right [to serve] my country.

TBC: How would you describe your style of play to someone who has not seen you play?

EO: I’ll describe myself as someone who can get downhill and can play. [I am a] very good shooter as well, [I have] good catch-and-shoot [ability]. Good all around, to be honest.

TBC: What did your time with the OTE champion City Reapers do for your development?

EO: Honestly, they definitely showed me how the next level could be. The pace, the kind of people that you’re playing against, I feel like it was very key to my development. There are a lot of good players there.

TBC: What is something fans should know about you?

EO: I’m just a chill person, easy to talk to, good energy. [I am] always open-minded, always able to talk.

Jack McCaffery is a 6’9” forward from Iowa City, Iowa. Photo by Darcy Leber.

TBC: Why did you come to Butler?

JM: I felt the most comfortable here out of all of my offers. It was actually the only school I ended up visiting. Once I got here, it kind of felt like home. All the coaches were really welcoming, it just felt like the right decision.

TBC: Did the familiarity of having family at Butler make the college transition easier?

JM: Having [assistant coach] Connor [McCaffery] on staff has really helped a lot. Just having someone that you know you can go to and you trust every single day has been really nice. But outside of having Patrick [McCaffery] here last year, that honestly didn’t play as much of a factor this year.

TBC: How would you describe your style of play to someone who has not seen you play?

JM: I would say I’m a pretty skilled forward, [a power forward] that shoots the ball really well. I think I can really pass. I can do a lot of different things on the court. I just try to do everything I can to win.

TBC: What are your goals and expectations for the season?

JM: Individually, I just want to do everything I can to help us win, no matter what. [I] just want to be able to get out on the court and contribute to making an NCAA Tournament appearance. I think that’s every single person’s goal. We all know that there’s been a drought that we need to [end], we need to make it to the tournament. So, I think that everyone’s pretty unified in having that there. That’s our team’s main goal.

TBC: What is your go-to shot in a game of H.O.R.S.E.?

JM: Behind the hoop, I shoot over the backboard. I had a hoop in my house. Whenever my friends would come over, we would just play outside. And then [I] just started working on it, kind of messing around, and I ended up getting pretty good at it.

Azavier “Stink” Robinson is a 6’2” guard from Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Darcy Leber.

TBC: When and why did you start playing basketball?

AZAVIER ROBINSON: I started playing basketball at the age of five. I played it because my brothers played it, and I looked up to them. They [would] go to the gym and [I was] just around, so I picked it up pretty early.

TBC: Why did you come to Butler?

AR: Staying in Indy played a big part. [There’s] nothing like playing in the Big East in your hometown and [playing] high major basketball. That definitely played a big part, but also during the recruiting process, they [prioritized] me as a point guard [in the 2025] class. They pretty much came to all my tournaments.

TBC: Where did the nickname Stink come from?

AR: It came from my mother. She called me that when I was a kid, and it was pretty much just a me and her thing. It kind of became a domino effect whenever other people heard her calling me [Stink], they started calling me that too. So I just took it, and it became my nickname.

TBC: How would you describe your style of play to someone who has not seen you play?

AR: I’m a quick two-way guard, [I like to get downhill. I can distribute, and I can pick up full court. That’s probably my main goal here, to do the little things, be able to pick up full court, get open looks for my teammates, and things of that nature.

TBC: What are your goals and expectations for the season?

AR: My goal is just to win and be the best me that I can be. I know [there are] ups and downs, but just staying positive and keeping a positive attitude.

TBC: What is your go-to shot in a game of H.O.R.S.E.?

AR: Probably [a] half-court shot.

Bryson Cardinal is a 6’7” forward from Westfield, Indiana. Photo by Darcy Leber.

TBC: When and why did you start playing basketball?

BRYSON CARDINAL: I started playing basketball from the [first] day that I can remember. Both of my parents played in college, so from the beginning, I’ve always had a ball in my hands. It’s been in the family, and I kind of wanted to keep that going.

TBC: Why did you come to Butler?

BC: Throughout my recruitment, Butler stood out just because of historic Hinkle. It’s just such a great place to play, such a great place to be. But I feel like I really had a great connection with the coaches, and I feel like they believed in me, and they really have a good vision for what my future holds.

TBC: In what ways have your parents impacted your basketball career?

BC: They affected the way that I play. I tried to model my game after my dad. [My mom], she’s a coach at a high school up in Noblesville, so she knows so much about the game, and she’s taught me the ins and outs from day one, but they really just helped me fall in love with the game. When times were tough, they taught me to pick up a ball. They’ve really influenced my game for it to be the way that it is now.

TBC: How would you describe your style of play to someone who has not seen you play?

BC: I’d say that I’m a hard-working player who’s going to do the dirty things. I’m going to box out [and] get all the rebounds. If I’m open, I’ll knock down a shot. I mean, if I’m on a fast break, it’s going to be something flashy and a nice dunk, but I think I have a really simple game. I just want to play hard and do what my team needs me to win. But if I get to go out there and do something special, I can do that as well.

TBC: What is your go-to shot in a game of H.O.R.S.E.?

BC: I love a good little behind-the-backboard shot. I wouldn’t say automatic, [I] I need a couple of tries. But whenever I’m warming up for H.O.R.S.E., that’s definitely a warm-up shot.

TBC: Why did you choose the number 35?

BC: My whole life, I’ve kind of switched throughout numbers, but I think my senior year of high school, I chose to wear 35. I wore five for my freshman and sophomore year … and by my junior year, [my dad] did not necessarily pass the number down, but he asked why I didn’t wear it, and told me that I should. So it’s kind of a little bit of pride because I know everything that he’s accomplished, and I want to be able to do a lot of similar things. Ultimately, I chose it because it was his number, and I kind of want to carry on his legacy.