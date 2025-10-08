Culture’s comfort creators

YouTube captures the hearts of internet culture. Graphic by Maddy Broderick.

Short-form TikToks and Instagram Reels have become the main menu item on Gen Z’s media-consumption plate, but at the expense of their attention spans. If a video is not engaging within the first two seconds, the instinct is to scroll and move on. This shift has made it harder than ever to focus on long-form content such as movies, books or even YouTube videos. To meet audiences where they are, the Culture section has curated a list of comfort YouTubers intended to hold even the shortest attention spans.

MADDY BRODERICK | CULTURE EDITOR | mbroderick@butler.edu

Emma Chamberlain

While some may consider her old news, Emma Chamberlain remains one of the most authentic YouTubers on the platform. What began in 2017 as a creative distraction from the monotony of high school quickly evolved into a cultural phenomenon. Within two years, she amassed over eight million subscribers, and today, her audience exceeds 12 million. Whether she is documenting her Paris Olympics experience or musing over her latest existential thought, Chamberlain’s signature blend of humor, sincerity and charm makes viewers feel as if they are chatting with an old friend. Now balancing her coffee company, fashion collaborations and her podcast, “Anything Goes”, she uploads to YouTube about once a month. However, even with a lighter upload schedule, her presence continues to shape the style of modern YouTube culture.

ABBY KIDWELL | ASSISTANT CULTURE EDITOR | arkidwell@butler.edu

Ziwe

A lackluster host dulls interviews with the most charismatic of guests, while a talented one turns goldfish interesting. Ziwe Fumudoh, of Ziwe News Network fame, transforms every dialogue into pure gold with her razor-sharp wit and keen attention to detail. She punctuates taboo topics with biting jokes that rarely, if at all, miss the mark. Whether Fumudoh is going toe-to-toe with beloved Gen Z comedian Caleb Hearon or interrogating disgraced former congressman George Santos, laughs are all but guaranteed across the board.

ANA DOLLARD | ASSISTANT CULTURE EDITOR | adollard@butler.edu

Brittany Broski

What started as a meme about kombucha became a media empire. Texas native Brittany Tomlinson — known online as Brittany Broski — first found fame from a viral meme of her taste-testing the drink kombucha. After losing her job as a result of her newfound virality, Tomlinson decided to keep posting content. She eventually created the BroskiReport, a culture and commentary channel that is both deeply cerebral and hilarious. Tomlinson also founded Royal Court, where she interviews celebrities in a knock-off medieval setting and a fake British accent.

SAMANTHA RITTENBERG | STAFF REPORTER | srittenberg@butler.edu

Soph Mosca

Watching Soph Mosca’s YouTube vlogs feels like chatting on FaceTime with a friend. What started as silly TikTok videos during the pandemic has turned into a career for the 26-year-old content creator. Through her videos, mundane everyday tasks, such as cooking, grocery shopping and running errands are romanticized. Life has not always been easy for Mosca, and she does not sugarcoat it. Being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 22 was something Mosca never expected, and neither were body dysmorphia and mental health struggles that came along with it. In a world of chaos and uncertainty, Mosca’s authentic approach to the platform brings a sense of comfort that her audience can look forward to.

HARRISON PRYOR | STAFF REPORTER | hrpryor@butler.edu

Dead Meat

Dead Meat is the perfect channel for horror fans who might be too squeamish to sit through an actual horror movie. Their hallmark show — The Kill Count — does not restrict itself to its name. Host James A. Janisse shows viewers how their favorite fictional murders are made while providing hilarious commentary. As the channel has expanded, so too has their repertoire. Janisse and the Dead Meat team — including his wife Chelsea Rebecca and friend Zoran Gvojic — have dubbed over silent killers, covered horror video games and interviewed the faces of the genre.

SAMUEL DEMIS | STAFF REPORTER | sademis@butler.edu

Scott’s Stash

Scott Wozniak became something of an internet celebrity about five years ago when he combined his passion for the history of video games and rapid-fire comedic style with a quality-over-quantity approach to videomaking, but his second channel should not be overlooked. On Scott’s Stash, Wozniak drops his television host-like character and discusses various gaming topics more like a chill friend showcasing pieces from his collection. Occasionally, he’ll post behind-the-scenes and blooper reels from his main channel videos or have his friends over to play party games. Both sides of Wozniak are incredibly entertaining, but Scott’s Stash makes for a better background listen.

SOPHIE PURVIS | STAFF REPORTER | spurvis@butler.edu

Sturniolo Triplets

Nicolas, Matthew and Christopher Sturniolo — known on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok as the Sturniolo Triplets — posted their first YouTube video in 2020. The video of the three of them sitting in their car laughing and bantering quickly launched them to fame. By 2022, they hit 2.5 million subscribers and today have over 7.5 million. Their videos cover a wide range of topics, but always incorporate the same relaxed, witty conversations. Starting in 2023, the triplets began their first tour and have launched a second tour that began earlier this year.

LAUREN OFFENBACKER | STAFF REPORTER | loffenbacker@butler.edu

Aphmau

Aphmau, a popular YouTuber known for her Minecraft roleplay content, has influenced a generation of viewers who grew up watching her videos. Her channel, created by Jessica Bravura, features story-driven series such as “MyStreet” and “Phoenix Drop High”, which combine gaming, scripted narratives and character development. For many viewers, watching Aphmau’s content became a regular part of their childhood media experience. Her videos blended humor, drama and creativity, introducing audiences to serialized storytelling within a gaming format. Over time, her production quality and audience reach expanded, reflecting the broader growth of gaming content on YouTube.