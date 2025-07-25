Butler University suspends its Social Justice and Diversity requirement

Butler suspends Social Justice and Diversity requirements. Photo by Andrew Buckley.

Butler University has suspended its Social Justice and Diversity (SJD) academic requirement for students, citing compliance with government standards and trends. The university claims that the decision is intended to protect the institution’s access to state and federal funding, which includes grants and financial aid programs.

In a message sent to the Butler community on July 24, university leadership clarified that while the SJD requirement is no longer mandatory, the associated courses will remain available as non-core options. The decision does not affect the availability or scheduling of current SJD-designated classes.

This move comes nearly two months after Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita sent a letter to the university and President James Danko condemning Butler’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies. Rokita stated in the letter that “virtually all forms of racial discrimination—even those employed in service of the interests of diversity, equity, and inclusion—are unlawful.”

The Attorney General asked Butler to provide answers regarding the university’s DEI policies by June 27 to analyze Butler’s concurrence with civil rights laws. Rokita wrote that Butler’s answers would also shed light on the university’s non-profit standing.

Despite the changes in academic policy, Butler expressed a steadfast commitment to “fostering an inclusive, respectful, and intellectually vibrant campus community.” The university stated it would continue to offer resources through the Division of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Student Affairs (DEISA) for all students who wanted to participate.

University leadership acknowledged that the change may raise concerns and promised ongoing dialogue and transparency as they navigate the evolving legal landscape.

In a statement published by Butler’s Student Government Organization (SGA), President Eloise Ayotte and Vice President Elena Clark write, “We believe that engaging with diverse perspectives and social justice issues is essential to the academic and personal growth of every student … we will continue working to ensure [these values] are upheld in our classrooms, programs, and student spaces.”

Proceeding without the SJD requirement raises concerns regarding Butler’s standing with DEI. While leadership promised continued support of inclusivity efforts, the future of broader DEI initiatives on campus is uncertain.

The Butler Collegian will continue to report on this story.