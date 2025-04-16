Finding quiet in the chaos: How intimacy precedes performance

Dancers glide across the stage during a dress rehearsal for Butler Ballet’s “Midwinter Dances.” Photo by Elizabeth Stevenson.

ABBY KIDWELL | STAFF REPORTER | arkidwell@butler.edu

For spring break this year, Butler Ballet members packed their pointe shoes, tights and costumes and traveled to Panama City, Panama, to perform “Midwinter Dances” in a brand-new environment. The show debuted Feb. 12-16 at the Schrott Center for the Arts, and students auditioned at the beginning of the semester for a spot on the trip to Panama City. During the week, dancers immersed themselves into a new culture, took classes with the National Ballet of Panama and performed “Midwinter Dances” at the National Theatre of Panama. Although on different continents, both experiences in Indianapolis and Panama City featured familiar pockets of peace.

Butler Ballet presented “Midwinter Dances” at the Schrott Center for the Arts, one of the best dance venues in Indianapolis’ performing arts scene. Photo by Elizabeth Stevenson.

Students performed at the National Theatre of Panama in Panama City, Panama, which hosts artistic performances such as operas, symphonies and, of course, ballets. Photo by Faith Delamarter.

Every seemingly effortless performance requires hundreds of hours of practice, and February’s “Midwinter Dances” were no exception. Photo by Elizabeth Stevenson.

While most college students spend their spring break catching up on sleep and socials, Butler’s dancers chose to hone their craft instead. Photo by Faith Delamarter.

Tags with names printed in delicate handwriting ensured that costume mix-ups did not jeopardize the performances of the “Midwinter Dances” in February. Photo by Elizabeth Stevenson.

During their time in Panama City, dressing rooms provided dancers with a peaceful space to change into costumes, style their hair, apply makeup and relax before going on stage. Photo by Faith Delamarter.

Butler dancers enjoy a rare moment of downtime during rehearsals for February’s “Midwinter Dances.” Photo by Elizabeth Stevenson.

A highlight of the spring break trip for Butler dancers was a close-up glimpse into the inner workings of the National Ballet of Panama. Photo by Faith Delamarter.