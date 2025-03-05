What you need to know: Men’s basketball vs. Xavier

Graduate forward Patrick McCaffery is averaging 11 points per game. Photo by Darcy Leber.

SARAH HOHMAN | MANAGING EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

Butler returns home for its final game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in the 2024-25 season against rival Xavier.

The Musketeers are riding a five-game win streak and coming off of its most impressive win against Creighton on Saturday. Can the Dawgs play spoiler to a possible Xavier tournament appearance?

Here’s what you need to know as the Bulldogs celebrate Senior Night:

Who: Butler vs. Xavier

When: March 5, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Senior night

Butler fans will see four key players at Hinkle for the final time on Wednesday night. Fifth-year forward Jahmyl Telfort, senior forward Pierre Brooks, graduate forward Patrick McCaffery and fifth-year center Andre Screen will all be honored in a pregame ceremony.

This will commemorate the end of an era within head coach Thad Matta’s tenure. Telfort, Brooks and Screen have been on the team since Matta’s second season back with the Bulldogs. All three transferred before the 2023 season to be a part of what Butler Athletics claimed would be “the build“.

The Dawgs will be losing their two leading scorers over the past two seasons in Telfort and Brooks, averaging a combined 30 points per game during this time.

Fans will see new faces next season as Butler already has three signed recruits in forward Jackson Keith, forward Jack McCaffery and guard Azavier Robinson. Forward Efeosa Oliogu has also verbally committed.

Last matchup

Ugly is an understatement for the last time the Bulldogs faced the Musketeers on Feb 18. A paramount first half Xavier run and 20 turnovers by Butler decided the game early.

Graduate forward Zach Freemantle and junior guard Ryan Conwell led an evenly spread scoring effort by the Musketeers with 14 points each. On the Dawgs side, fifth-year forward Telfort led with 20 points, shooting 8-11 from the field.

As a bubble team in March, Xavier is bound to play desperate in an attempt to make the tournament. With seven-straight wins to end the season and a run in the Big East Tournament, the Musketeers would make a solid case to be seeded.