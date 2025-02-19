What you need to know: women’s basketball clashes with Xavier

First-year guard Lily Zeinstra scored four points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds in Butler’s last game. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team looks to avenge an early-season upset when it hosts Xavier on Feb. 19.

Here is what you need to know before the Bulldogs take on the Musketeers:

Who: Butler vs. Xavier

When: Feb. 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: BEDN

Previous matchup

Earlier this season, the Dawgs traveled to Cincinnati to take on Xavier in what was expected to be an easy victory for Butler. The Musketeers were on a remarkable 48-game losing streak in Big East play before shutting down the Bulldogs for a 50-49 win.

Butler found some success in the paint, as its two primary forwards — senior Sydney Jaynes and sophomore Cristen Carter — led the team in scoring, logging a combined 18 points while shooting 50% from the field.

Everyone else struggled mightily, though. Ultra-reliable senior guard Kilyn McGuff did not make a field goal in the game, while first-year guards Lily Zeinstra and Lily Carmody each made just two of their eight shot attempts.

The Bulldogs likely still have a foul taste in their mouths after the stunning loss and will be looking to get rid of it by dominating the rematch with Xavier.

Scouting the Musketeers

Xavier is a lowly 1-14 in Big East play this season, but that is an improvement from their combined 0-38 conference mark the past two seasons.

First-year guard Meri Kanerva is the Musketeers’ standout scorer, averaging 10.5 points per game this season. The Finnish product scored 16 points and dished out four assists in the first matchup against the Dawgs.

Graduate forward Loren Christie is also a threat, averaging over eight points per game and leading the team in rebounds.

Shutting down the Musketeers’ top weapons will be key, but as long as McGuff and company step up and find ways to score, Butler should come out on top.