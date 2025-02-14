What you need to know: Men’s basketball vs. Georgetown

Fifth-year forward Jahmyl Telfort had 24 points in the win over Providence. Photo by Jada Gangazha.

CALEB DENORME | MANAGING EDITOR | cdenorme@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team returns home seeking to add to its winning streak as they take on the Georgetown Hoyas. The Bulldogs faced off against the Hoyas only two weeks ago, falling 73-70. Back in Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Dawgs hope to ride a wave of home support to a victory.

Last time out, Butler squeaked by Providence 82-81 at home. After the Friars took an early lead, the Bulldogs regained control and even opened up a commanding deficit of their own. True to Big East basketball, nothing came easy from there. Providence battled back, forced the Dawgs to play until the very end and came away with the win.

Here is what you need to know as Butler prepares to battle Georgetown:

Who: Butler vs. Georgetown

When: Feb. 15, 2 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch/listen: FS1

Late season streakin’

The Bulldogs have a chance to do something they have only accomplished once all season – win three games in a row. The last win streak came as a part of an early-season stretch of six games, but since then Butler has struggled to string victories together.

After a disastrous nine-game losing streak from December to January seemingly dashed any hopes of an NCAA Tournament appearance, the Dawgs can play spoiler in these last few weeks. The only plausible route to March Madness would be running the table through the Big East Tournament, but the Bulldogs will be content to focus on each individual game.

Building a possible win streak late in the season can boost morale, intensity and chemistry as the team heads into the conference tournament. Butler is not the favorite to win the Big East Tournament by any stretch, but anything can happen in Big East basketball.

For now, the Dawgs have an opportunity to grab another consecutive win and fight back to regain control of their season. An opportunity at home against Georgetown is a great place to start. Maybe it just took Butler 24 games to find its stride, but we will find that out when the Dawgs take the court against the Hoyas.

Georgetown scouting report

Georgetown currently has a 15-9 record overall and is 6-7 in conference play. The Hoyas are looking to start a winning streak of their own, beating Seton Hall the last time out. In head coach Ed Cooley’s second season, Georgetown has seen a major resurgence.

The Hoyas won just nine games last season, losing the other 23. This season, Cooley and Georgetown accomplished the feat of winning nine games out of the first 11 games, turning the program around completely in just one year.

Georgetown is led by graduate guard Micah Peavy and first-year forward Thomas Sorber. In the last matchup against Butler, Peavy and Sorber combined for 38 of the Hoyas’ 73 total points on the night. Sophomore guard Malik Mack was the only other Georgetown player to record double digits.

Much like last game, if the Bulldogs want to win they will need to limit Peavy and Sorber. Forcing the Hoyas to have another player step up and score is the key to this game. Butler’s guards will need to be quick to contest on the outside, while the defenders in the paint will need to be tough with Sorber.

This should be a fun matchup to watch in front of an afternoon Hinkle crowd. Butler’s season could very well be up for grabs depending on how this game goes. Will the winning streak continue? Or will it be late-season blues for the Bulldogs?