What you need to know: Dawgs take on Hoyas

Sophomore guard Karsyn Norman scored six points and dished out three assists in Butler’s last game against Georgetown. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team will look to build on their upset win over Marquette when they travel to the nation’s capital for a matchup with Georgetown on Feb. 12.

Here is everything you need to know before the Bulldogs clash with the Hoyas:

Who: Butler vs. Georgetown

When: Feb. 12, 2 p.m.

Where: McDonough Gymnasium

How to watch: BEDN

Previous matchup

The Bulldogs last ran into Georgetown on Jan. 14 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, with Butler picking up a 63-53 victory.

Senior guard Kilyn McGuff recorded a game-high in points with 18 and assists with four. Senior forward Sydney Jaynes added 11 points and four rebounds.

At the time, it was the second straight victory for the Dawgs, seemingly indicating that the team was heading in the right direction. However, that momentum vanished with a stunning loss to Xavier.

Now Butler will attempt to start a winning streak once more by completing a season sweep of Georgetown.

Scouting the Hoyas

Graduate guard Kelsey Ransom is the lynchpin for Georgetown, pacing the team in points, assists and steals. In the post, senior center Ariel Jenkins leads the Hoyas in rebounds and blocks.

Ransom was recovering from an injury in the last matchup and came off the bench but still played 37 minutes and led the team in scoring. The Bulldogs will do their best to slow her down, but containing the Hoyas’ other offensive threats will be key.

Junior guard Victoria Rivera and first-year guard Khadee Hession are both threats from beyond the arc. The Hoyas will likely allow Ransom and Jenkins to play off each other, kicking to those shooters if they get into trouble.

Butler’s ability to close out on shooters and stay disciplined defensively will be key to its success.