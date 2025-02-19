Health services weighs in on influx of illnesses on campus

Seasonal illnesses are in full swing but there are ways to stay safe during this season. Photo by Katerina Anderson.

GRACE NUÑEZ | STAFF REPORTER | gnunez@butler.edu

The month of February is often full of love … and germs. Butler Health Services has seen the typical uptick in cases of the flu, common colds and COVID-19, along with a rise in cases of norovirus — a stomach virus.

According to the Indiana Immunization Coalition, cold and flu season often begins in October before peaking between December and February and at times lasting until May, while COVID-19 peaks between December and January. Usually, there is a rise in norovirus from November to April, though cases often peak in mid-February.

Maxie Gardner, the director of Health Services, shared some of the best practices students can take to combat such seasonal illnesses.

“There’s [a virus] called norovirus that makes people vomit that’s on the rise right now during this season … ” Gardner said. “Soap and water are the only things that can penetrate [norovirus]. Hand sanitizer does not work, but when in doubt, hand sanitizer will work for flu and COVID-19. The best practice is to wash your hands frequently with warm soap and water for 20 seconds, and [especially] during this season, avoid touching your face with your hands.”

Germs are quickly spread throughout large crowds, making college students more susceptible to seasonal illnesses. To combat the spread of germs and potential outbreaks Gardner recommends frequently cleaning commonly used surfaces and living quarters.

“Being a college student in the dormitory setting of a living environment absolutely increases your risk of infection,” Gardner said. “That’s the reason why we bring the flu vaccine clinic to campus because students are placed at more risk just based on their living environment. Also, a lot of times, students are not getting proper sleep, or may not be eating as well as they typically do at home.”

Academic performance is often impacted during cold and flu season as well, as students struggle to stay on top of coursework when feeling under the weather.

First-year biology major George Lee is a student with a firsthand account of how being sick can impact academic life.

“[Being sick] was pretty challenging, especially because I got sick at an unfortunate time when exams started popping up,” Lee said. “I found myself a little unprepared the week later, coming back with exams starting and trying to keep up with the rest of the class.”

Rachel Joyce, a first-year English and psychology double major, also noted how being sick can often cause additional stress on students. She offered a perspective that places less emphasis on academic pressures and centers more on taking time to recuperate.

“I suggest not seeing [being sick] as a failure,” Joyce said. “You’re getting the degree for you.

I would hope you’re getting the degree for your future. This sickness and taking time away from school or not being able to do certain things is also for you so you can heal.”

Health Services is a primary care clinic located in the Health and Recreation Complex, meant to provide health care services to and for students, including annual, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. Students can schedule an appointment with the health services center via email, phone or in person Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

“If you are ill and are not getting better, please come see us at Butler Health Services,” Gardner said. “That’s what we are here for … when in doubt, if a student is unsure [of what to do], please call us. We have a team full of registered nurses here to answer any questions [students] may have.”

By knowing some of the most impactful actions to take during cold and flu season, as well as the services provided for students year-round, the chances of an illness or virus becoming widespread throughout campus decrease significantly. In turn, students are protecting not only themselves but others as well.