Beyond the box score: Bulldogs blitzed by St. John’s

The loss to St. John’s dropped the women’s basketball team to 14-14 this season. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team’s momentum ground to a halt with a 65-43 loss to St. John’s on Feb. 16.

The Red Storm jumped out to an early lead and held it going into halftime. It later sealed the deal, putting together a 22-6 third quarter to bury Butler for good.

Senior guard Lashae Dwyer was the catalyst for St. Johns’ victory. Despite fouling out late in the game, Dwyer put up a game-high 21 points, five rebounds and three steals to snap the Red Storm’s two-game losing skid.

Butler struggled to build an offensive rhythm throughout the game, appearing outmatched even against a Red Storm unit that is just 4-10 in conference play. A 23% clip from beyond the arc also contributed to the Dawgs’ stagnant offense.

Senior guard Kilyn McGuff and senior forward Sydney Jaynes were the only Bulldogs who looked solid offensively. McGuff scored 12 points and pulled down six rebounds. Jaynes scored 11 points but coughed the ball up five times, contributing to St. Johns’ 27-11 advantage in points off turnovers.

The Bulldogs will now return to Hinkle Fieldhouse for a matchup with Xavier. Typically the Musketeers would be seen as the perfect opponent to bounce back against. However Butler will be on high alert after being stunned by Xavier earlier this season.