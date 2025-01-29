The Collegian Mini: 1/29/25

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

MADDIE WOOD | MANAGING EDITOR

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out, or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. Singer-songwriter who was announced to be joining Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show

2. Way to describe two majors that aren’t double, within the same department, past tense of merge

4. Last name of actor who was SNL’s guest host and musical act this past Saturday

5. A type of tea that opinion columnist Silas Owens describes as “a hug from someone you haven’t seen in years,” as per page

8. Sport that junior Kate Schilling has been competing in since six years old, as per page 3

9. Grocery item that had a price increase, despite some Americans’ hope that it would decline with the new presidency

Across:

2. Pub on campus that has award-winning wings and Monday night trivia, but unfortunately doesn’t take flex dollars

3. Last name of VP of Finance and Administration retiring after 33 years at Butler

6. A common term to refer to a private Instagram account where the user shares personal content with select friends

7. App in which users can anonymously share thoughts within their communities, mainly used on college campuses

8. Apple TV+ thriller that just released its second season

10. Stage name of “Stranger Things” actor who announced the dates of his upcoming album and world tour

11. Social media app that was recently banned, then unbanned, by President Trump