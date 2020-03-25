Stay-at-home order impacts Butler’s dining options

Governor Holcomb’s stay at home order will impact Butler. Photo courtesy of wthr.com.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a “stay-at-home” order for all Indiana residents on March 23.

This order means residents should stay at home or in place unless they are completing an errand, doing work that is deemed essential, or exercising outside. Grocery stores, health care facilities, daycares and other necessary businesses will remain open.

The new announcement followed a requirement for all restaurants to switch to take out services as of March 16, which impacts restaurants on Butler’s campus.

Many of the dining options on campus have been closed. According to an email from Courtney Tuell, senior director of marketing strategy, Bon Appetit is offering shortened hours in Atherton Union for students, faculty and staff that are still on campus. Bon Appetit employees are continuing to work in Atherton.

Only those who have been approved to stay on campus have access Atherton, and they must enter the building on the south end with the bulldog statue.

The Marketplace at Atherton Union is open for takeout only from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m for breakfast, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch, and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for dinner.

According to Butler’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) FAQ page, all dining options on campus have been closed except for Atherton Union and Chatham Tap. This includes Starbucks and Plum Market, which have been closed since March 18.

Chatham Tap has switched all business to carry out, and is currently offering limited hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday, according to their website. The restaurant did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

Butler President James Danko said in a March 21 interview that the university is doing what they can in order to remain with the same vendors and dining partners through this period.

“We’re focusing a lot of time and attention on our own to make sure that everybody at Butler is employed and taken care of,” Danko said.

The Collegian will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.