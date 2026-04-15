Portal season: The start of the Marchesano era

For the second year in a row, the women’s basketball team will undergo a full rebuild. While the Bulldogs only had one graduating senior, nine players entered the transfer portal — many of whom just arrived at Hinkle last season.

New head coach Maria Marchesano now inherits a roster of two — redshirt junior guard Saniya Jackson and senior guard Nevaeh Jackson. As Marchesano begins to assemble a team, the Jacksons will be at the core of her rebuild.

Saniya was the second-highest scorer last season, averaging 9.2 points per game while leading the team in rebounds with 5.5 per game. Despite missing time with a broken hand, Nevaeh notched 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. The twins are versatile on both sides of the ball and will continue to be key players for the Bulldogs.

However, the Dawgs lose two offensive threats in junior guard Lily Zeinstra and redshirt junior forward Mallory Miller. Zeinstra — the team’s longest-tenured Bulldog — was third with 7.9 points per game, and heads south to Florida Gulf Coast University. Miller, who led the team with 9.6 points per game and 35 total blocks, follows Zeinstra to the Sunshine State to join the Gators.

Sophomore guard Addison Baxter — half of Butler’s 2025 recruiting class — was key for the Bulldogs in transition play, but will be joining reigning MAC champions Miami University next season. Butler also lost senior forward Caroline Dotsey. A transfer from Maine, Dotsey averaged 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

To start, Marchesano brought in senior forward Lili Krasovec from Purdue Fort Wayne. Krasovec averaged 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, making 57% of her shots from the field. While the forward only made one three-pointer in her season with the Mastodons, Krasovec should fill a large gap offensively. Her knowledge of Marchesano’s system will help with the adjustment to Big East play as well.

Sophomore guard Destiny Macharia followed her former teammate from Fort Wayne to Hinkle as well. In her first year with the Mastodons, the guard averaged 3.3 points per game. Macharia is still raw and largely unproven as a player, but her remaining eligibility allows for room to grow and develop.

While the Dawgs are still building up a roster, Marchesano said in her introductory speech that she has already seen anticipation building around the team.

“We’ve seen so much excitement around the Butler name, this magical building and a new chapter that we are unfolding,” Marchesano said. “We take great pride in the product that we will put out in November and our legacy.”