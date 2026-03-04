What you need to know: Butler hosts Creighton in home finale

Graduate forward Michael Ajayi leads Butler in rebounding and is second on the team in scoring. Photo by Andrew Buckley.

After a weeklong break, the men’s basketball team faces Creighton in its final home game on March 4.

Here is what you need to know before the Dawgs square off with the Bluejays:

Who: Butler vs. Creighton

When: March 4, 6 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: FS1

Familiar territory

The Bulldogs have made themselves comfortable in the eight-vs-nine game of the Big East Tournament during head coach Thad Matta’s second stint in Indianapolis. In each of his three years at the helm, the team has finished either eighth or ninth in the conference, slotting it into the Big East Tournament opener — and a potential second-round matchup with the No. 1 seed.

This season is no different. There is still time for movement but the Dawgs find themselves in a tie for eighth with just two games to go, sitting one game above 10th and a game below seventh.

Matta’s tenure has been underwhelming for a few reasons, but continually getting a tough draw in the conference tournament due to poor play in the Big East completely kills any hope of a magical March run every year.

Scouting the Bluejays

Butler came up just short of victory in a high-scoring affair in Omaha earlier this season, falling victim to 45 combined points from junior forward Jasen Green and sophomore guard Austin Swartz. Green and Swartz, along with senior guards Josh Dix and Nik Graves, make up a quartet of double-digit scorers for Creighton.

The Bluejays are not afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc, leaving some boom-or-bust potential to their offense. If Butler can force some misses, it would go a long way towards another competitive matchup.

Creighton is also vulnerable on the boards, lacking a true big man. Graduate forward Michael Ajayi will look to take advantage and grab some extra possessions for the Dawgs. The combination of a strong performance on the glass and solid perimeter defense is the recipe for Butler to pick up the win.