What you need to know: Women’s basketball takes a trip to No. 1 UConn

The Bulldogs have never won against UConn in program history. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

Following a tough 67-57 loss to Villanova, the women’s basketball team hits the road for a stern conference test against No. 1 UConn on Feb. 7.

Here is what you need to know:

Who: Butler vs. UConn

When: Feb. 7, 12 p.m.

Where: PeoplesBank Arena

How to watch: ESPN+

Preparing for another conference challenge

Butler enters this matchup at 9-14 overall and 3-10 in Big East play. The Bulldogs shot 46.9% from the floor and had three players reach double figures, led by sophomore guard McKenna Johnson’s career-high 16 points. Sophomore guard Lily Zeinstra added 11 points off the bench, while redshirt sophomore forward Mallory Miller chipped in 10.

Despite strong defensive stretches — including holding Villanova scoreless for over two minutes late in the first quarter — turnovers proved costly, as Butler committed 16 miscues that turned into 22 Wildcat points.

Redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson continues to be a focal point for the Bulldogs, leading the team with 9.7 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Jackson was recently named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll after averaging 17 points and 9.5 rebounds in a standout week that included her first career double-double.

The first-years have also played an important role this season, with guards Addison Baxter and Anna Wypych providing consistent minutes and production. This balanced scoring across the team will be key as the Bulldogs look to stay composed against elite pressure.

Scouting the Huskies

UConn enters undefeated at 24-0 overall and 13-0 in conference play, riding a 40-game winning streak dating back to last season.

The Huskies are coming off an 86-40 win against DePaul, led by graduate guard Azzi Fudd’s 25-point performance. Sophomore forward Sarah Strong paces UConn with 19.2 points and eight rebounds per game, while Fudd and first-year forward Blanca Quiñonez add depth to a powerful scoring squad.

The Huskies are 9-0 all-time against Butler, including a 94-47 victory in the teams’ most recent meeting on Dec. 28 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. In that game, Strong posted 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists to lead UConn.

Facing the nation’s top-ranked team on the road presents a major challenge, but the Bulldogs seek to apply lessons from recent close losses as they compete against the conference’s benchmark program.