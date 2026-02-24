What you need to know: Bulldogs travel to take on DePaul

First-year guard Anna Wypych led the Dawgs with 13 points against Georgetown. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

NHU-HAN BUI | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | hbui@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team is seeking to keep its momentum high as the Dawgs are coming off their first road win against Georgetown. Now, the team travels to Chicago for its last road game of the season.

Here is what you need to know before the Bulldogs take on the Blue Demons:

Who: DePaul vs. Butler

When: Feb. 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Wintrust Arena

How to watch: ESPN+

Home stretch

Butler can breathe easy after its victory over Georgetown, which was its first away from Hinkle all season. The win also snapped a lengthy seven-game losing streak.

Now that the Bulldogs’ road woes are behind them, they will look to close off their road schedule with a season sweep of DePaul. The two teams are tied for last in the Big East, and pulling away from the Blue Demons with a win could mean some better seeding for Butler in the Big East Tournament.

Scouting DePaul

The Blue Demons recently took down Xavier in a 76-67 win, but sit at a lowly 7-22 on the season and 4-14 in conference play.

Junior guard Kate Novik continues to be dominant for DePaul as the team’s only double-digit scorer, averaging 12.5 points per game. Novik and redshirt senior forward Meg Newman lead the team on the glass, averaging 6.5 and 5.7 rebounds per game, respectively.

In the team’s last meeting, redshirt-sophomore guard Saniya Jackson led all players with 22 points and 10 rebounds — her first double-double. Junior guard Kennedy Langham and sophomore guard Lily Zeinstra joined her as double-digit scorers with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

On the flip side, DePaul was able to get four players into double digits, but it had no answer for Butler’s defense. The Blue Demons made 27-of-65 shots from the field, and only 9-of-22 from beyond the arc.

Another road win will put the Dawgs in a good position to close the season at home on a high note.